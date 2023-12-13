   

Maryland Marijuana Sales Keep Growing

Flower was the most popular product category.

One of the newest recreational marijuana markets in the U.S., Maryland, continued ramping up sales through the fall, setting yet another new high water mark in November with $55.9 million in adult-use sales.

That’s in addition to $33.6 million in medical marijuana sales, which bring the state’s total cannabis sales figure to $89.6 million for the month, according to figures released by the Maryland Cannabis Administration. The combined total is down slightly from October’s $89.9 million in sales, as well as September’s $90.7 million and August’s $91.7 million, the MCA reported.

The new East Coast adult-use market, which just launched in July, has been slowly but steadily increasing recreational sales each month since, from $51.2 million in its first month and up by a minimum of a few hundred thousand every 30 days since.

As recreational sales have climbed, however, medical sales have slumped, a trend that is common in states that adopt adult-use cannabis.

Medical marijuana sales peaked in March at $42.3 million, and have been trending downward since, almost certainly accelerated by the adult-use sales launch.

The MCA also launched a new report on cannabis product sales by category, and found that flower was the top seller in November, with $48.8 million in sales out of the state’s $89.6 million. Concentrates came in second place with $20.9 million, followed by edibles at $5.2 million, and then infused non-edibles with $2.8 million in sales.

John Schroyer

John Schroyer has been a reporter since 2006, initially with a focus on politics, and covered the 2012 Colorado campaign to legalize marijuana. He has written about the cannabis industry specifically since 2014, after being on hand for the first-ever legal cannabis sales on New Year’s Day that year in Denver. John has covered subsequent marijuana market launches in California and Illinois, has written about every aspect of the marijuana trade, and was part of the team that built the cannabis industry’s first-ever trade show, MJBizCon. He joined Green Market Report in 2022.

