Maryland Marijuana Sales Near $800 Million in Six Months

Maryland cannabis shops sold just under $800 million of products since the recreational market launched in July, the state reported this month.

Total cannabis sales from July 1 to Dec. 31 hit $796.3 million, including $331.7 million in recreational sales and $464.4 million in medical marijuana sales, according to the Maryland Cannabis Administration.

As is common in new adult-use cannabis markets, recreational sales immediately began to skyrocket as medical sales quickly slumped, the MCA reported.

In July, monthly recreational sales began at just $51.6 million, but climbed to $61.5 million for December. Medical followed a reverse path, with July sales of $36.3 million, shrinking to $34.9 million in December.

The MCA also reported that the median medical marijuana patient spent $1,648 annually on cannabis, and a gram of cannabis flower sold for an average of $9.21.

The most popular cannabis products for both recreational and medical consumers was flower, followed by concentrates (including vape cartridges), with edibles taking third place, the MCA reported. December sales of recreational flower hit $38.4 million, while concentrates topped $15.4 million, and edibles sold $6.6 million.

The Maryland cannabis market – one of the hottest of 2023 – is also set to expand this coming year, with regulators planning to award 83 new dispensary permits and another 96 licenses for growers, processors, and other types of companies, basically doubling the size of the current industry.

Currently there are 96 dispensaries, 18 growers, 23 processors, five testing labs and 32 “ancillary” businesses, according to the MCA website.