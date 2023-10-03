Maryland Retail Cannabis Sales Tick Down in September

Maryland retail cannabis sales topped $90 million for medical and recreational marijuana goods, combined, in September, according to state figures.

Total sales of $90.5 million fell slightly from the $91.7 million reported in August. The decline in overall sales is due to a 6% drop in sales of medical marijuana, even while adult-use product sales increased 2%.

According to a breakdown from the Maryland Cannabis Administration, between Sept. 1 and 30, marijuana retailers sold:

$54.6 million in flower

$24.5 million in concentrates

$6.2 million in edibles

$4.9 million in infused nonedible goods

$567,414 in shake

$12,617 in marijuana plants

The number of certified patients registered in the state also ticked downward, a common trend after adult-use sales become legal. As of Oct. 1, the Maryland Cannabis Administration reported 151,009 certified patients, down from a peak of 163,935 on June 1.

The state is preparing to open its next round of licensing in just over a month, which is expected to result in the issuance of 179 new marijuana licenses, including:

75 dispensaries

16 growers

32 processors

This first round of licensing will be dedicated to social-equity applicants. Currently, the adult-use market is made up of companies that were already active in the medical marijuana market in the state.