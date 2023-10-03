   

Maryland Retail Cannabis Sales Tick Down in September

StaffOctober 3, 20232min00

Related Articles

BusinessPrivate

Missouri Awards Nearly 50 Microbusiness Licenses

BusinessPsychedelicsPublic

Atai, Cybin Give Positive Psychedelic Drug Study Updates

BusinessFinancial

Your Take: How to Navigate Maryland’s Adult-Use Landscape

The number of certified patients registered in the state also ticked downward.

Maryland retail cannabis sales topped $90 million for medical and recreational marijuana goods, combined, in September, according to state figures.

Total sales of $90.5 million fell slightly from the $91.7 million reported in August. The decline in overall sales is due to a 6% drop in sales of medical marijuana, even while adult-use product sales increased 2%.

According to a breakdown from the Maryland Cannabis Administration, between Sept. 1 and 30, marijuana retailers sold:

  • $54.6 million in flower
  • $24.5 million in concentrates
  • $6.2 million in edibles
  • $4.9 million in infused nonedible goods
  • $567,414 in shake
  • $12,617 in marijuana plants

The number of certified patients registered in the state also ticked downward, a common trend after adult-use sales become legal. As of Oct. 1, the Maryland Cannabis Administration reported 151,009 certified patients, down from a peak of 163,935 on June 1.

The state is preparing to open its next round of licensing in just over a month, which is expected to result in the issuance of 179 new marijuana licenses, including:

  • 75 dispensaries
  • 16 growers
  • 32 processors

This first round of licensing will be dedicated to social-equity applicants. Currently, the adult-use market is made up of companies that were already active in the medical marijuana market in the state.

Staff

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMissouri Awards Nearly 50 Microbusiness Licenses

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.