Massachusetts Extends COVID-Related Changes for Cannabis Companies

Massachusetts cannabis regulators this week announced the extension of several policy changes put in place during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, to give medical marijuana businesses in particular more flexibility in serving patients.

The state Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) voted unanimously on Thursday to extend the policy changes through the end of 2023 or “until such time that the agency further modifies the orders,” according to a press release.

Those policy extensions include:

Allowing online telehealth consultations with physicians for first-time MMJ patients to obtain certification as a registered medical cannabis patient.

Letting medical dispensaries perform curbside pickup for orders placed online, which is still being utilized by 13 of the 100 registered dispensaries in the state.

Hosting virtual community outreach meetings with stakeholders.

Those policies have already been extended several times, the CCC said in the release, “to ensure the health and safety” of all involved. Commissioners voted in late December to extend all three policies until its Feb. 9 meeting, when the commissioners approved the extension through 2023.

The telehealth option for first-time MMJ patients has proven particularly popular. CCC Executive Director Shawn Collins said that roughly 80% of all first-time patients have used telehealth appointments to register as MMJ patients since the option became available in March 2020. And 87% of new patients have used online appointments since December 2022.

“By extending these orders on Thursday, Commissioners sent a clear message to Certifying Healthcare Providers, patients, licensees and applicants, and the public that we take their safety seriously,” Collins said in the release.