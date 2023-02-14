   

Massachusetts Extends COVID-Related Changes for Cannabis Companies

John SchroyerFebruary 14, 20232min900

Related Articles

BusinessPublic

InterCure Sues Better Over Funds During Failed Merger

BusinessPsychedelics

Cybin Maintains Steady Runway, Finds Approval for DMT and Psilocybin Studies

BusinessPsychedelicsPublic

Reunion Neuroscience Reports Earnings, Update on Postpartum Drug Study

Included in the extension is curbside pickup from dispensaries.

Massachusetts cannabis regulators this week announced the extension of several policy changes put in place during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, to give medical marijuana businesses in particular more flexibility in serving patients.

The state Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) voted unanimously on Thursday to extend the policy changes through the end of 2023 or “until such time that the agency further modifies the orders,” according to a press release.

Those policy extensions include:

  • Allowing online telehealth consultations with physicians for first-time MMJ patients to obtain certification as a registered medical cannabis patient.
  • Letting medical dispensaries perform curbside pickup for orders placed online, which is still being utilized by 13 of the 100 registered dispensaries in the state.
  • Hosting virtual community outreach meetings with stakeholders.

Those policies have already been extended several times, the CCC said in the release, “to ensure the health and safety” of all involved. Commissioners voted in late December to extend all three policies until its Feb. 9 meeting, when the commissioners approved the extension through 2023.

The telehealth option for first-time MMJ patients has proven particularly popular. CCC Executive Director Shawn Collins said that roughly 80% of all first-time patients have used telehealth appointments to register as MMJ patients since the option became available in March 2020. And 87% of new patients have used online appointments since December 2022.

“By extending these orders on Thursday, Commissioners sent a clear message to Certifying Healthcare Providers, patients, licensees and applicants, and the public that we take their safety seriously,” Collins said in the release.

Post Views: 90

John Schroyer

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousInterCure Sues Better Over Funds During Failed Merger

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 48 mins

Massachusetts Extends COVID-Related Changes for Cannabis Companies

@GreenMarketRpt – 2 hours

InterCure Sues Better Over Funds During Failed Merger

@GreenMarketRpt – 2 hours

Cybin Maintains Steady Runway, Finds Approval for DMT and Psilocybin Studies

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.