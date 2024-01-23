   

Massachusetts marijuana sales surpass $1.7 billion in 2023

John SchroyerJanuary 23, 20241min00

December was the top-selling month for adult-use cannabis.

The Massachusetts cannabis industry posted sales of more than $1.7 billion last year, according to state figures.

Adult-use sales were easily the bulk of the market, comprising $1.5 billion in sales from January 2023 through New Year’s Eve, while medical sales hit $233 million, the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission reported.

As is common nationally, the New England state market saw a bump in December, with recreational sales shooting up to $140.1 million from $128.5 million in November, and up from last January, when Massachusetts began 2023 with $120.6 million in cannabis sales.

While December was the top-selling month for adult-use cannabis, it was a different story for medical dispensaries, which sold just $18.6 million to close out the year, down from a peak in March 2023 of $20.5 million.

All-time adult use sales hit $5.6 billion last year, the state reported, since the launch of the recreational market in 2018. Medical sales topped $1.2 billion in the same timeframe, for a combined $6.8 billion in sales over the past six years.

As of Tuesday, Massachusetts marijuana shops had sold $58 million worth of recreational cannabis goods in 2024, while medical dispensaries had sold $7.4 million.

John Schroyer has been a reporter since 2006, initially with a focus on politics, and covered the 2012 Colorado campaign to legalize marijuana. He has written about the cannabis industry specifically since 2014, after being on hand for the first-ever legal cannabis sales on New Year’s Day that year in Denver. John has covered subsequent marijuana market launches in California and Illinois, has written about every aspect of the marijuana trade, and was part of the team that built the cannabis industry’s first-ever trade show, MJBizCon. He joined Green Market Report in 2022.

