Massachusetts marijuana sales surpass $1.7 billion in 2023

The Massachusetts cannabis industry posted sales of more than $1.7 billion last year, according to state figures.

Adult-use sales were easily the bulk of the market, comprising $1.5 billion in sales from January 2023 through New Year’s Eve, while medical sales hit $233 million, the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission reported.

As is common nationally, the New England state market saw a bump in December, with recreational sales shooting up to $140.1 million from $128.5 million in November, and up from last January, when Massachusetts began 2023 with $120.6 million in cannabis sales.

While December was the top-selling month for adult-use cannabis, it was a different story for medical dispensaries, which sold just $18.6 million to close out the year, down from a peak in March 2023 of $20.5 million.

All-time adult use sales hit $5.6 billion last year, the state reported, since the launch of the recreational market in 2018. Medical sales topped $1.2 billion in the same timeframe, for a combined $6.8 billion in sales over the past six years.

As of Tuesday, Massachusetts marijuana shops had sold $58 million worth of recreational cannabis goods in 2024, while medical dispensaries had sold $7.4 million.