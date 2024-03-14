Massachusetts plans blanket pardon for cannabis convictions

Taking the lead from President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey announced on Wednesday that she plans to pardon people who have been convicted of cannabis possession.

“We’re talking about hundreds of thousands of convictions,” Healey said. “It’s a sweeping, blanket pardon – all misdemeanor convictions for possession. People do not need to do anything. You will be pardoned and it will be cleared from your record.”

However, the act wouldn’t cover convictions for distribution, driving under the influence of cannabis, or any juvenile marijuana charges. It would apply to all adult Massachusetts state court misdemeanor convictions before March 13, 2024, for possession of marijuana (sometimes referred to as possession of a “Class D substance”).

If approved by the Governor’s Council, the pardons would apply to all prior adult misdemeanor convictions for marijuana possession.

Dank Brandon

Healy seems to be following the directive from President Biden who has called for governors to pardon old convictions. In 2023, President Joe Biden pardoned thousands convicted of simple cannabis possession on federal lands.

“Nobody should face barriers to getting a job, housing, or an education because of an old misdemeanor marijuana conviction that they would not be charged for today,” said Governor Healey. “We’re taking this nation-leading action as part of our commitment to using the clemency process to advance fairness and equity in our criminal justice system. We’re grateful for President Biden’s leadership on this at the federal level and proud to answer his call to take action in the states.”

“In Massachusetts, Black people are four times more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession than White residents and White people,” Attorney General Andrea Campbell said. “And that is not because they engage more in the possession of marijuana.”

Benefits

The benefits of the pardons include:

Removes barriers to housing

Removes issues for employment for those with cannabis criminal records.

It’s a big shift for Healy who once opposed legalizing cannabis in the state when she was Attorney General. “Hopefully people want a governor who is willing to evolve,” Healey said Wednesday.

House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano (D- Quincy) said, “The decision from Governor Healey to pardon certain marijuana convictions is the right one, as it is another step towards rectifying decades of injustices stemming from the criminalization of cannabis. This announcement is consistent with the Legislature’s intent during the passage of the 2018 criminal justice reform law, which was updated in 2022 when the Legislature passed further cannabis reforms, that allowed residents to seek expungements for convictions that are no longer crimes following voter-approved reforms.”