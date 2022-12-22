   

Agrify

MediPharm Labs, VIVO Cannabis to Merge

John SchroyerDecember 22, 20222min2200

Related Articles

BusinessTechnology

Dutchie Awarded New York Point-of-Sale Contract

BusinessCultivationPrivate

Detroit Awards 33 Marijuana Licenses After Yearslong Legal Battle

BusinessLegalPublic

Trulieve Settles Worker Death Investigation With OSHA

International sales are expected to grow under the combination.

Canadian marijuana companies MediPharm (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) and VIVO Cannabis Inc. (TSX: VIVO) (OTCQB: VVCIF) are on track to merge next year in an all-equity deal, as long as shareholders and regulators approve.

The newly combined company is projected to bring in $36.5 million in revenue per year and become profitable by the second half of 2024, according to a press release.

The new company, which will keep the name MediPharm Labs, will have an international and medical focus instead of a domestic recreational plan, MediPharm CEO David Pidduck said.

“Both VIVO and MediPharm saw the future in cannabis wellness products and in pharmaceutical drugs containing cannabis,” Pidduck said in the release. “Through this business combination, we have identified the potential for millions in cost and revenue synergies.”

VIVO brings with it connections in the German and Australian medical cannabis markets, and MediPharm is already an established cannabis concentrate company with an international footprint. International sales, under the company’s projections, should account for $14.6 million of the $36.5 million in forecasted revenues.

Following the closing of the merger, existing MediPharm shareholders will have between 65%-79% of the combined company, while VIVO shareholders will own between 21%-35%.

The merger may not be MediPharms’ last. The company has been “actively pursuing M&A opportunities in the industry since June,” Pidduck said and hinted the company has more expansion plans in the works.

Post Views: 220

John Schroyer

VIEW ALL POSTS

FundCanna

previousDutchie Awarded New York Point-of-Sale Contract

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 3 hours

MediPharm Labs, VIVO Cannabis to Merge

@GreenMarketRpt – 5 hours

Dutchie will provide POS service at no cost to CAURD licensees.

@GreenMarketRpt – 5 hours

Detroit Awards 33 Marijuana Licenses After Yearslong Legal Battle

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.