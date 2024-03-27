MediPharm revenue climbs 50% in 2023, slashes losses

Precision-based cannabinoid product maker MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) saw improvements in its financials for the fourth-quarter and year ending Dec. 31, 2023, with a decent turnaround in the making.

The Toronto-based firm reported a revenue increase of 50% for the fiscal year, with earnings rising to $33 million from $22 million the previous year. Net loss came out to $13 million for the year, a 130% improvement versus $29.9 million in 2022, according to regulatory filings.

The company’s adjusted EBITDA loss improved to $10 million in 2023, from a loss of $21 million in 2022.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the company saw a gross profit of $2.2 million, which represents 24% of its revenue, versus a gross profit of $200,000, or 4% of revenue, in the same quarter of the previous year. The company attributed the improvements to its margin expansion initiatives and cost reductions.

“MediPharm now has the margins, Opex and Adjusted EBITDA results all trending in the right direction,” CEO David Pidduck said in a statement.

“We also have a robust revenue pipeline with multiple partners in multiple markets. The transformation to a profitable growing company continues. Over the years we have invested in our infrastructure as a high quality and high capacity pharmaceutical grade manufacturer, allowing us to grow sales with new opportunities and markets, without additional investment into capital or resources.

MediPharm Labs maintained a solid position, with around $18 million in cash and less than $3 million in debt as of the end of 2023.

The company has also made significant inroads into international markets, including completing an inspection by Brazil’s Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA) and beginning THC isolate deliveries to the European Union.

Additionally, MediPharm Labs expanded its product offerings in Australia, a key market for the firm outside of North America, which is part of the company’s broader effort to beef its global presence and revenue streams.

The overall gains were also partly due to acquiring VIVO, which helped increase its revenue and expand its market presence, particularly in Australia and the Canadian medical sector.