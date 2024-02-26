Metrc wants to rule Kentucky, the world

Kentucky regulators tapped Florida-based Metrc to be the medical market’s exclusive track-and-trace provider, and Green Market Report caught up with CEO Michael Johnson about carrying over experiences and lessons learned from the past.

Think issues in markets like California, Michigan, and elsewhere. Bright spots are considered, too.

Still, with a 25th contract in a market peering over its neighbor’s fence, the firm’s business model is looking to habituate a more supportive approach.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

GMR: What did you learn from implementing systems in a state like California? What do you plan to do differently or what kind of changes have you already made that you are focused on really tightening in Kentucky?

Michael Johnson: California was a long time ago. I think a lot of the implementations, especially the initial implementations, were kind of a rapid-fire for Metrc and at that point really kind of just keeping up on whatever they could at the time. The system, I think, was trying to evolve in the same way. With the last few states that we’ve implemented — Alabama, Mississippi, and now Kentucky — I think our approach is incredibly supportive. On-site, detailed training, detailed education. Not just about Metrc, but about how the entire ecosystem flows. Because a lot of the questions and a lot of the apprehension from folks in a new state come from the fact they haven’t really done much in the industry. It’s not like it’s been around forever, right?

You’ll certainly have folks in Kentucky who have experience in other states, but many won’t. So, being the resource to try and answer questions (and) be supportive to take that level of fear and anxiety about starting off in a new industry down a notch. By being really great partners. Really proactive, providing excellent training, providing a number of opportunities for folks to be able to have direct one-on-one relationships with somebody on our team, is the approach that we’re going to take.

We pay really close attention. We’ve implemented all new customer support systems and for the most part, leadership, over the past year to be able to proactively see where folks are potentially having challenges in the system. And reaching out to them before they even have to reach out to us, so that they can have the best experience.

If you have not used an enterprise-level system, it’s not going to be as intuitive. It’s very intuitive compared to other enterprise-level systems. But most of the folks that are using Metrc aren’t spending all of their previous careers working in Oracle and SAP. It has to be simple. It has to be clicking, like in Gmail.

GMR: From a business engineering perspective, what is different about Metrc, and what makes Metrc unique compared to other seed-to-sale tracking systems?

Michael Johnson: I think our commitment to the overall customer experience and so the breadth and depth of our offerings and the way we’re able to interact with states that are all different, I think is meaningful. And I think (regulators) see this as meaningful.

We have nearly 400 different partners that integrate into Metrc consumers that want to make sure that what they purchase is safe and validated, and then through kind of the proper supply chain channels to ensure that their experience is the healthiest and safest possible, and then even non-consumers. Because as Metrc and as cannabis continues to grow throughout the country, you’re going to have a lot of curious people.

So, we need to make sure that we’re doing the best we can to provide visibility into the supply chain to help folks who are curious feel better about the safety and the efficacy and robustness of the supply chain so that they can feel good about any cannabis experience they may encounter.

GMR: The South is sort of this last cannabis frontier, and that story is being written right now, not just legislatively, but we’re seeing stories like Mississippi, where regulators utilized your tracking system to resolve their recall debacle.

Michael Johnson: Testing is a source of frustration for operators, but lab testing is arguably the most important part of keeping folks safe. When you get into a spot where maybe there’s a market that’s emerging and there’s a number of operators but there’s one or two labs, which happens sometimes in the beginning because they can’t grow as quickly and labs aren’t making nearly the same type of profit margin as a lot of other operators are…that’s going to create a bottleneck.

And cannabis is a perishable product. For folks that have spent a lot of time, a lot of money, a lot of effort to produce their products — especially initially if things get hung up in testing — that can certainly be really challenging and dangerous to their existence. But above all else, somebody getting sick and a bigger recall is going to be a much bigger issue for them.

If enough folks have bad experiences from a cannabis perspective, that’s going to hurt the overall market. The goal is to make it to where folks have a safe experience, and that experience is consistent with what their expectations are. That’s really the only way you’re going to widen the market. You’ve got folks now that are comfortable with cannabis and folks that are not. That’s not like a particularly fluid percentage. So, the way to make folks feel more comfortable with it is going to be all about consumer confidence. That’s why we’re really striving to partner with our licensees and states and third-party integrators — to ensure that we’re doing the very best job we can of providing that visibility.

GMR: It seems like it’s always a good sign when state regulators are realistic and kind of work within their means. How has it been working with Kentucky regulators so far and how are things looking for the future?

Michael Johnson: It’s pretty early in the process, but we’re honored to be able to partner with the state of Kentucky and we’re going to continue to do the very best we can as they set up their program to be supportive and to be the best partners.