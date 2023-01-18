   

Michigan Cannabis Sales Hit New Record

John Schroyer January 18, 2023

Sales for 2022 were up 28% over the previous year.

Michigan had a banner year in 2022, ending with $221.7 million in sales for the month of December alone and a full-year total of $2.3 billion, a new record for the state’s marijuana industry.

That annual sales figure is a 28% increase from 2021 sales figures and establishes a new high-water mark for Michigan operators.

Although medical marijuana sales dropped by 59% to just $13.4 million for last month, recreational sales more than picked up the slack, increasing by 54% over December 2021 to more than $208 million, New Cannabis Ventures calculated.

The news comes on the heels of other state markets also setting new benchmarks, such as Maine, which nearly doubled its adult-use sales in 2022, and Illinois, which increased annual recreational sales by 13% to $1.5 billion in 2021.

By contrast, some more mature markets – such as Colorado, Oregon, and Washington state – reported a sales decline last year.

