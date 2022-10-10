Michigan Fines Retailer, Suspends License Over Untracked Cannabis

Michigan authorities on Monday announced that a Detroit cannabis retailer will have its license suspended for 30 days and be fined $75,000 after the company pleaded no contest to having cannabis products on-site that weren’t registered with the state marijuana product tracking system.

According to a news release from the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA), a representative of the retailer, The House of Mary Jane, signed a consent order with the agency, agreeing to the fine and license suspension.

During a surprise inspection on Dec. 22, 2021, at The House of Mary Jane, officials found “multiple bags, backpacks, and duffle bags of marijuana products that did not have the tracking identification numbers” that they were supposed to have affixed to them under state law, according to a complaint the inspectors filed.

During the same visit, the store operators were also unable to provide inspectors with 30 days of video security footage, another state requirement.

Inspectors asked for the security video system log and were told that a “third-party vendor deleted the video backup,” and that there was no way to identify who was responsible for destroying the video records, according to the complaint.

Officials ordered the company to destroy the untraced cannabis products, but when inspectors returned in May to follow up, they were told there was no video footage to prove the company claims that the products in question were actually destroyed.

“Our licensees must follow all of the rules and laws that govern the cannabis industry. Untagged marijuana products and the inability to provide video footage is simply unacceptable,” CRA spokesman David Harns said in the release.

A call seeking comment from The House of Mary Jane was not immediately returned.

The 30-day license suspension goes into effect Oct. 20.