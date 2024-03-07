   

Michigan may establish state-run cannabis testing lab to aid industry oversight

John SchroyerMarch 7, 20243min00

Related Articles

BusinessPublic

Curaleaf speeds Florida strategy, bucks competition in Jersey

BusinessLegal

Minnesota considers social equity, government-run dispensaries for recreational cannabis launch

BusinessDaily Hit

The Daily Hit: March 7, 2024

The state regulatory agency says it needs clearer authority for the move.

Michigan marijuana regulators want state lawmakers to approve a new bill that would give final authority to cannabis industry overseers to build and staff a state-run testing lab to help police the industry.

The lab has been in the works for nearly a year, with the most recent state budget allocating $2.8 million for the lab and another $1.6 million annually for its operation and staffing. But the state Cannabis Regulatory Agency maintains it needs more explicit authority, so lawmakers are running a bill to give it to them, The Detroit News reported.

Still, it’s unclear if the lab will become a reality, because the bill in question needs to garner three-fourths support of lawmakers in both the state Senate and House of Representatives because it would amend the 2018 voter-approved measure that legalized recreational marijuana.

The bill has yet to be voted on by the House Regulatory Reform Committee, The News reported.

The CRA maintains that the lab is necessary to ensure that the agency can effectively oversee cannabis companies.

“No unbiased, third-party testing lab currently exists in Michigan to provide objective standards for licensed safety compliance facilities to follow,” CRA spokesman David Harns told The Detroit News. “The reference lab will assist in industry standardization by optimizing and verifying standard methods and will improve oversight of the cannabis industry by enhancing audit and investigative capabilities.”

Thus far, the CRA has ordered some lab equipment, but has not yet begun construction on the lab. If the lab moves forward, it will be built in the state capital of Lansing – where the CRA is headquartered – and will be run by five staffers.

The proposal itself has divided the Michigan cannabis industry, with one high-profile private testing lab vocally opposing the move, while a prominent marijuana trade group has thrown its support to the suggested lab.

Greg Michaud, the CEO of testing lab Viridis, blasted the state-run lab idea and asserted the state cannot be “fair, impartial, and transparent,” but his company has been involved in litigation against the CRA over an immense product recall in 2021.

By contrast, a spokesperson for the Michigan Cannabis Industry Association – which represents 400 marijuana companies – said the trade group’s members are “adamant” that a state-run lab would improve enforcement and ensure a level playing field.

John Schroyer

John Schroyer has been a reporter since 2006, initially with a focus on politics, and covered the 2012 Colorado campaign to legalize marijuana. He has written about the cannabis industry specifically since 2014, after being on hand for the first-ever legal cannabis sales on New Year’s Day that year in Denver. John has covered subsequent marijuana market launches in California and Illinois, has written about every aspect of the marijuana trade, and was part of the team that built the cannabis industry’s first-ever trade show, MJBizCon. He joined Green Market Report in 2022.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousVirginia governor won't sign cannabis bill - but that may be the plan

nextJAMA article urges more surveillance over ketamine treatments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.