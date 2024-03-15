Michigan regulators permanently close marijuana processor

This story was reprinted with permission from Crain’s Detroit and written by Dustin Walsh.

Lansing, Michigan-based marijuana processor TAS Asset Holdings LLC has surrendered its medical and adult-use recreational licenses following illegal activity discovered by the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency.

The removal of its license to operate follows a previous suspension of its licenses in February last year when the CRA alleged TAS, which processes product under a licensing agreement with Ferndale-based Fwaygo Extracts, stored and interchanged legally regulated marijuana flower, distillate, concentrates and THCa powder with the illegally produced product.

The CRA first became aware of the issue in September 2022 when two vape cartridges, marketed under the product name Space Rocks, produced by TAS failed a spot a safety compliance check despite the product passing the preliminary safety check before the raw marijuana product was shipped to TAS from the grower. Both products tested positive for Bifenthrin, a synthetic insecticide banned for use on marijuana products in Michigan.

After investigation, the CRA discovered the product used to make the Space Rocks product was not the product processed and entered into the state tracking system earmarked for the vape cartridges.

Investigators noted the “business had many areas that were dirty and cluttered and had leaking containers of various process stages of marijuana and waste” among unregulated marijuana product, according to the state. Investigators also observed “three barrels of an unknown substance that were wrapped in plastic, two black totes of an unknown substance, and several mason jars of oil.”

The investigation ended with 23 formal complaints against TAS’ medical and adult-use licenses issued by the state. TAS has been closed since February 2023.

The owners for TAS Asset Holdings are listed on CRA documents as Noble Road LLC, its operating partner and former registered nurse Travis Wilson, Southern Investment Capital LLC; and several other names Crain’s could not verify.