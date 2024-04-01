Michigan’s Done Right partner claims he was done wrong, sues Colorado partner

Michigan cannabis company Done Right Properties and its owner Daniel Reinhold is suing his Colorado-based partner Marc Steimer of The High Consultants (THC) and accusing him of stealing his investors.

According to the lawsuit filed in the Eastern District of Michigan Southern Division Reinhold wanted to open a cannabis operation but needed help in establishing and creating the company. He hired Steimer on an hourly basis as a consultant to “provide consultation and advice in connection the construction of potential marijuana cultivation facility sites as well as applicable licensing issues.”

Reinhold named his company WeedSnob Growers and began working with THC in 2019. While nothing came of the early work, the two decided to form a partnership in 2022. They found one opportunity in Monroe Michigan, but it didn’t pan out. Then Reinhold found another opportunity to purchase and expand an existing licensed marijuana cultivation facility in Chelsea, Michigan.

The case states that in May 2022, Steimer executed a Term Sheet with the sellers of the Chelsea marijuana cultivation facility. Then Reinhold found a third-party source for investment, Brian and Steven Doyle. By June, the Doyles said they would invest $1 million into the Chelsea project. However, the case claims that in July 2022, the Doyles went out to Colorado to visit Steimers operation there to see how things operated.

Reinhold claims the process to purchase the Chelsea project continues and he was even able to get the price knocked down from $900,000 to $700,000.

Chelsea trouble

However, before the deal could move forward, it turned out the Chelsea owners had a lot of issues to resolve. The sellers had failed to pay the liability insurance premium and let the insurance policy lapse. As a result, the sellers could not retain their State of Michigan Adult Use Grow license which expired on October 29, 2022. The court document says that Reinhold and Steimer worked with the sellers to correct the insurance situation, but the reapplication process for the license delayed the deal by nine to twelve weeks. Still, the sellers got their license back in January 2023.

Reinhold alleges that during that delay, Steimer said he wanted to buy out his partner in his Colorado business OG Medicinals, and needed $1.5 million. Reinhold claims he was interested, but wanted to wait until the Chelsea project had closed and didn’t want the Doyles approached about the opportunity until after the Chelsea deal closed.

OG Medicinals wins out

The complaint alleges that Steimer didn’t wait and convinced the Doyles to abandon the Chelsea project and instead invest in buying OG Medicinals. OG Medicinals is a dispensary located near the Denver International Airport. The company claims on its website that it has been in business in Denver since 2016 and has been providing Denver dispensaries with cannabis flower for far longer than it has been selling it from its store.

The Chelsea deal fell apart without the Doyle’s money, and Reinhold claims he has lost $2.5- $5 million based on the enterprise’s past and future lost profits. Reinhold claims they resigned in bad faith. He wants Steimer and THC to pay $75,000 plus costs and attorney’s fees.

