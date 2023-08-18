Michigan's Marijuana Industry is Now the Top Market in the Nation. Here's Why.

Michigan’s success in the marijuana game is correlated directly to the state’s regulatory, tax, and overall business framework.

Following the legalization of adult-use recreational marijuana by voters in 2018, Michigan’s framework solidified it into an unlimited licensure state with comparatively low taxes.

The unlimited licensure allowed businesses to get approved to operate grow operations, processing plants, and retail stores quickly. Yes, there were and still are problems with local municipality business licensure, but those roadblocks are eroding.

Michigan also taxes consumers among the lowest in the U.S. with a 10% excise tax on recreational marijuana sales. Colorado has a 15% excise tax on wholesale and retail sales. California has a 15% excise tax on wholesale and a per-ounce tax on fresh plants and cultivation. Other top players like Washington and Oregon have a 37% excise tax and 17% excise tax on retail, respectively.

It should be noted that Michigan crossed $1 billion in excise and sales tax revenue collected from the marijuana industry last month, the Michigan Department of Treasury confirmed. That’s a number that almost seems unbelievable given the low excise tax.

The low taxes resulted in the Michigan market maturating very quickly due to easy access to marijuana and prices that shrank precipitously — maybe too quickly for some.

Recreational marijuana sales were only $9.83 million in January 2020, the second full month of legal dispensary sales in the state. By July 2020, six months later, rec sales topped $57.4 million. In July this year, rec sales were north of $270 million.