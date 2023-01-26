Mind Cure Continues Its Winding Down Process

After the market closed on Wednesday, Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQB: MCURF) announced its financial results for the quarter ending November 30, 2022. Keep in mind that last year in March, Mind Cure announced it needed more money and that was unlikely to be found. Accordingly, Mind Cure made the decision to eliminate all expenses outside those required to preserve the value of its assets including its public company status with Canadian securities regulators and cash and cash equivalents.

At the end of November, the company had $6.4 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company had a comprehensive loss at the end of the quarter of $432,130. The company currently has no sources of cash from operations. Management said in the filing that it estimates it will be able to meet its obligations

and to sustain operations for at least the next twelve months.

In addition to that, Robert Hill has resigned as a director of the company’s board of directors effective January 1, 2023. Stephen Inouye has replaced Mr. Hill on the company’s board of directors. “On behalf of the board of directors and the Company, I would like to thank Rob for his contribution and support.” stated Philip Tapley, CEO and Chair of the board of directors of MINDCURE. “I would also like to welcome Steve to the board of directors. Steve has been working with the Company in various roles since the Company’s inception.”

As of November 30, 2022, Mind Cure said it had $33,455 in accounts payable and accrued liabilities due to related parties (2021 – $76,890).

Becoming LNG Energy

On November 18, 2022, the company signed a binding Letter of Intent with LNG Energy Group Inc., a private company focused on the acquisition of natural gas production and exploration assets in

Latin America, after which the company will become the holder of all of the issued and outstanding securities in the capital of LNG Energy. It is intended that the Transaction will constitute a reverse takeover of the company by the shareholders of LNG Energy. In connection with the proposed transaction, the company will complete a 2.4-1 consolidation of its shares and change its name to LNG Energy Group Inc. In connection with the Transaction, LNG Energy will complete a private placement of subscription receipts for proceeds of between $15m and $35m at a subscription price of at least C$0.20 per subscription. Further, LNG Energy will complete a non-convertible debt financing of between $65m and $85m. The Company will further complete a non-brokered private placement for total proceeds of approximately $1m at a price of $0.05 per uni