MindBio Therapeutics nabs $170,000 private placement, $1.76M debt settlement

MindBio Therapeutics Corp. (Frankfurt: WF6) (CSE: MBIO) on Friday announced a new financing package that includes a private placement and substantial debt settlements to help strengthen its cash position.

The company plans to raise up to $170,000 via a non-brokered private placement of 15.45 million common shares priced at $0.011 per share, according to a news release. At the same time, MindBio is working to settle $1.76 million in outstanding debt through the issuance of up to 160 million shares at the same price.

The Vancouver-based firm specializes in microdosing psychedelic medicines for mental health conditions. Its lead candidate, MB22001, is described as a “proprietary titratable form of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) designed for take-home microdosing.”

According to the announcement, MindBio has completed Phase 1 clinical trials in 80 healthy participants and a Phase 2a trial in patients with major depressive disorder, with “positive top line data reported” for both. The company is currently conducting two Phase 2B trials – one in cancer patients experiencing existential distress and another in patients with MDD. It also received approval for multiple Phase 1/Phase 2B trials focused on women’s health.

The private placement is expected to close around April 18, pending approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange. MindBio may pay finder’s fees of up to 8% of the gross proceeds, which could be settled through cash or additional shares at the offering price.

The company noted that the debt settlement arrangements concern “certain unsecured loans and payables that are due and owing.” Insiders may participate in the debt settlement.

The company said it intends to rely on exemptions from formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements since “no securities of the Company are listed on specified markets and the fair market value of the debt being settled by interested parties does not exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.”