   

MindBio Therapeutics nabs $170,000 private placement, $1.76M debt settlement

Avatar photoAdam JacksonApril 11, 20252min00

Related Articles

Business

Michigan’s marijuana price collapse slows as sales rebound

Business

Israel slaps high tariffs on Canadian cannabis

BusinessEdibles

New study explores how THC-infused drinks are shaping drinking habits

The psychedelic medicine company looks to restructure finances while advancing clinical trials for depression treatment.

MindBio Therapeutics Corp. (Frankfurt: WF6) (CSE: MBIO) on Friday announced a new financing package that includes a private placement and substantial debt settlements to help strengthen its cash position.

The company plans to raise up to $170,000 via a non-brokered private placement of 15.45 million common shares priced at $0.011 per share, according to a news release. At the same time, MindBio is working to settle $1.76 million in outstanding debt through the issuance of up to 160 million shares at the same price.

The Vancouver-based firm specializes in microdosing psychedelic medicines for mental health conditions. Its lead candidate, MB22001, is described as a “proprietary titratable form of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) designed for take-home microdosing.”

According to the announcement, MindBio has completed Phase 1 clinical trials in 80 healthy participants and a Phase 2a trial in patients with major depressive disorder, with “positive top line data reported” for both. The company is currently conducting two Phase 2B trials – one in cancer patients experiencing existential distress and another in patients with MDD. It also received approval for multiple Phase 1/Phase 2B trials focused on women’s health.

The private placement is expected to close around April 18, pending approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange. MindBio may pay finder’s fees of up to 8% of the gross proceeds, which could be settled through cash or additional shares at the offering price.

The company noted that the debt settlement arrangements concern “certain unsecured loans and payables that are due and owing.” Insiders may participate in the debt settlement.

The company said it intends to rely on exemptions from formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements since “no securities of the Company are listed on specified markets and the fair market value of the debt being settled by interested parties does not exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.”

Avatar photo

Adam Jackson

Adam Jackson writes about the cannabis industry for the Green Market Report. He previously covered the Missouri Statehouse for the Columbia Missourian and has written for the Missouri Independent. He most recently covered retail, restaurants and other consumer companies for Bloomberg Business News. You can find him on Twitter at @adam_sjackson and email him at adam.jackson@crain.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousIsrael slaps high tariffs on Canadian cannabis

nextMichigan's marijuana price collapse slows as sales rebound

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Company