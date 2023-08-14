   

MindMed Gets $50M Credit Line Boost

Adam JacksonAugust 14, 20232min00

Related Articles

BusinessPublic

iAnthus Revenue Continues Downward Slide in Q2

BusinessPublic

Tilt Cuts Social Equity Brands With No Warning

BusinessPublic

Greenlane Paints Profitability Roadmap Amid Q2 Revenue Miss

The company already drew $15 million.

Clinical stage biopharmaceutical Mind Medicine Inc. (Nasdaq: MNMD) has secured a senior credit facility agreement with alternative health care investment firm K2 HealthVentures, the company announced Tuesday.

The deal, MindMed CEO Robert Barrow said, pads the company’s financial position, offering “additional operational and strategic flexibility.” This is particularly timely as the company prepares for the expected topline results of its Phase 2b MM-120 study to treat generalized anxiety disorder later in the year, he said.

K2 HealthVentures also voiced optimism about the new collaboration.

“We are pleased to enter into this financing partnership with MindMed as it advances its portfolio of product candidates across an array of disorders of the brain where there are significant unmet medical needs,” said Austin Sherwindt, Managing Director at K2 HealthVentures.

Details of the deal reveal an initial $15 million funding from the $50 million loan facility. Depending on the achievement of specific milestones, MindMed has the option to draw additional amounts totaling up to $20 million over the loan’s term. An extra $15 million tranche may also be made available at the joint discretion of both MindMed and the lender.

The company said that there’s no mandatory requirement for it to draw funds in the future. The loan is set to mature on August 1, 2027.

Adam Jackson

Adam Jackson writes about the cannabis industry for the Green Market Report. He previously covered the Missouri Statehouse for the Columbia Missourian and has written for the Missouri Independent. He most recently covered retail, restaurants and other consumer companies for Bloomberg Business News. You can find him on Twitter at @adam_sjackson and email him at adam.jackson@crain.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousEnveric Biosciences Loses $6.4 Million in Q2, Announces Cost-Reduction Plan

nextCybin Inches Closer to FDA Submission, Increases Losses in Q1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company
Back to Top

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.