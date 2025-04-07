   

Minnesota to hold cannabis permit lottery after all, following court order

Avatar photoJohn SchroyerApril 7, 20253min00

Related Articles

BusinessLegalPrivate

Former Metrc exec claims retaliation for whistleblowing ‘burno distro’ practices

BusinessPsychedelics

New Mexico governor signs off on Medical Psilocybin Act

BusinessLegal

Canopy Growth being sued by an investor claiming it misled the market on pre-roll launch costs

The lottery for social equity licenses was cancelled after lawsuits challenged the rejection of some applications.

A state judge in Minnesota ordered state marijuana regulators to stick with their original plan last year of a license lottery for social equity permits, a plan thrown aside in December after a number of lawsuits were filed by disgruntled cannabis business hopefuls who claimed they were wrongly disqualified from the drawing.

Instead, the state Office of Cannabis Management planned to move ahead with two other license lotteries this spring for retail, cultivation and manufacturing permits, the most coveted permit types. Other licenses – such as microbusinesses, wholesalers, delivery services and medical marijuana combination companies – are unlimited and will be awarded to any applicant who meets the criteria.

Now, however, the agency must organize and hold a lottery for 182 licenses to be handed out among 648 verified social equity applicants, prior to proceeding to general permitting for non-equity candidates. The office has roughly 3,500 total business license applications to sift through, and the other two lotteries are supposed to be held in May or June.

“Canceling the lottery effectively casts aside the significant time and investment 648 qualified applicants put into shoring up their capacity to hit the ground running as a licensee,” Judge Stephen Smith wrote in a ruling on Friday, which was first reported by The Minnesota Star Tribune.

“(The Legislature) understood that allowing disadvantaged groups to build their capacity early on in the licensing process would enhance their ability to operate a successful business,” Smith wrote. “That advantage is lost if there is no social equity lottery.”

A spokesman for the OCM told The Star Tribune over the weekend that the agency still intends to “seek dismissal of the case on an expedited basis,” and that it “expects to be able to begin issuing licenses to qualified social equity applicants in a matter of weeks.”

“There are currently more than a thousand qualified applicants for social equity licenses who are first in line to receive business licenses, and OCM has been clear since November that any delay to the lottery would prove fatal to the preapproval process. At this stage, additional litigation and delays serve no one,” the agency told The Star Tribune. “OCM looks forward to continuing its work to get licenses out the door and launching the market as soon as possible.”

Avatar photo

John Schroyer

John Schroyer has been a reporter since 2006, initially with a focus on politics, and covered the 2012 Colorado campaign to legalize marijuana. He has written about the cannabis industry specifically since 2014, after being on hand for the first-ever legal cannabis sales on New Year’s Day that year in Denver. John has covered subsequent marijuana market launches in California and Illinois, has written about every aspect of the marijuana trade, and was part of the team that built the cannabis industry’s first-ever trade show, MJBizCon. He joined Green Market Report in 2022.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLegal opinion finds PA state run stores conflict with Controlled Substances Act

nextMichigan judge rejects investor's bid to force cannabis sale in contract clash

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Company