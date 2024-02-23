   

Mississippi cannabis regulators move to revoke testing lab license

Adam JacksonFebruary 23, 20243min00

Related Articles

BusinessPrivateSponsored Content

What is the best way to package pre-rolls?

BusinessPrivate

New York slow to collect fines against unlicensed operators

BusinessPsychedelicsPublic

Enveric sells cannabis patents to focus on psilocin candidates

The findings followed an anonymous tip that claimed many of the goods were tainted with pesticides.

Mississippi regulators plan to revoke the operating license of Rapid Analytics, one of the state’s two medical marijuana testing labs, due to serious rule violations that led to a product recall.

“This decision follows an investigation conducted between December 21, 2023, and February 9, 2024, revealing significant deviations from regulatory standards and approved procedures,” the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) said in a news release Thursday.

“Medical cannabis testing is critical to ensuring product safety for patients, and Rapid Analytics’ disregard for regulatory compliance poses a threat to public health and welfare.”

The company, however, has been granted a twenty-day period to appeal the decision, which is scheduled to process on March 13.

The revocation action stems from an earlier incident in December when discrepancies in Rapid Analytics’ pesticide and mycotoxin testing results led to an administrative hold on a wide swath of the state’s medical cannabis products. The findings followed an anonymous tip that claimed many of the goods were tainted with pesticides.

The hold impacted approximately 70% of the market, regulators said at the time, with some industry insiders suggesting to Green Market Report that the figure was as far-reaching as 80%.

Sources at the time said it caused considerable disruption, especially among new retail outlets, some of which had to close temporarily. MSDH noted that no illnesses had been reported related to the impacted products.

In response to the discrepancies, retesting of the affected products was taken over by an undisclosed third-party toward the end of December, overseen by the agency. Regulators also relied on the state’s tracking system, Metrc, to expedite the job.

A representative of the lab told the Magnolia Tribune at the time that the concerns were “baseless,” asserting that its methods are sound. Mike Watkins, Executive Director for the Mississippi Independent Cannabis Association, also told the outlet that two additional facilities are in the process of being certified to test product.

Rapid Analytics’ owner, Mami Henry, told WLOX in December, “We have everything they need to get this done. There is absolutely no reason for them to hire someone else to re-test our product when we have our product available that we would gladly provide for the state.”

The retesting process, funded by the MMCP, started with cannabis flower products before moving on to concentrates and infused products.

MSDH could not be immediately reached for comment.

Adam Jackson

Adam Jackson writes about the cannabis industry for the Green Market Report. He previously covered the Missouri Statehouse for the Columbia Missourian and has written for the Missouri Independent. He most recently covered retail, restaurants and other consumer companies for Bloomberg Business News. You can find him on Twitter at @adam_sjackson and email him at adam.jackson@crain.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousEnveric sells cannabis patents to focus on psilocin candidates

nextNew York slow to collect fines against unlicensed operators

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.