   

Mississippi Dispensary Owner Sues Over State Ad Restrictions

John SchroyerNovember 15, 20233min00

Related Articles

Business

Maine Regulators Say 42% of Medical Cannabis Contaminated

BusinessPublic

Federal Report Examines Trulieve Worker Death in Massachusetts

Business

Georgia Awards Four More Low-THC Medical Cannabis Licenses

Laws around MMJ advertising in Mississippi are more restrictive than in other state markets.

A Mississippi medical marijuana dispensary owner filed a federal free speech lawsuit against state officials, claiming they’ve wrongly infringed upon his First Amendment rights by prohibiting all advertising for MMJ companies.

“All I want to do, like any other business owner, is have the opportunity to advertise. If I pay taxes in this business, which I do, I should be able to advertise,” said plaintiff and dispensary owner Clarence Cocroft II, the Associated Press reported. “All I’m asking from this state is to provide us with the same liberty that they’ve provided other businesses.”

Cocroft Mississippi censorship lawsuit

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi against state Department of Revenue Commissioner Chris Graham, state Alcoholic Beverage Control Bureau Chief Pat Daily, and Dr. Daniel Edney, the chief health officer at the state Department of Health.

Cocroft, who owns Tru Source Medical Cannabis LLC, said that he went so far as to purchase multiple billboards in highly trafficked areas in northern Mississippi, but he has been forced to rent them out to other businesses because he can’t use them under state rules.

“It’s simply unfair that every other legal business in Mississippi is allowed to advertise, while I have to rely on word of mouth,” Cocroft said, according to the AP.

While it’s common for many states with functional marijuana markets to also have stringent advertising restrictions, Mississippi goes farther than most, with rules that bar all MMJ advertising “in any media.”

Cocroft and other dispensary owners are allowed to employ advertising to reach patients only if it is on their own property or their own websites, which Cocroft’s attorney said was unconstitutional.

“The state government cannot simultaneously authorize the legal sale of a product or service, while forbidding the truthful advertising of said product,” said lawyer Katrin Marquez, who represents Cocroft. “No law, state or federal, justifies the censorship in this case.”

Spokespeople for the state agencies being sued either declined to comment or could not be reached by the AP.

John Schroyer

John Schroyer has been a reporter since 2006, initially with a focus on politics, and covered the 2012 Colorado campaign to legalize marijuana. He has written about the cannabis industry specifically since 2014, after being on hand for the first-ever legal cannabis sales on New Year’s Day that year in Denver. John has covered subsequent marijuana market launches in California and Illinois, has written about every aspect of the marijuana trade, and was part of the team that built the cannabis industry’s first-ever trade show, MJBizCon. He joined Green Market Report in 2022.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNew York Regulators Reach Settlement 'In Principle' over CAURD Lawsuit

nextThe Daily Hit: November 15, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.