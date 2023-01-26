Mississippi Kicks Off Medical Cannabis Sales

Mississippi launched its medical cannabis program one year after the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act was signed into law. Southern-based medical operator Good Day Farm sold flower to an Oxford, Mississippi medical patient. The company said that the flower was cultivated at Good Day Farm’s 130,000-square-foot facility, and became the first legal medical cannabis purchase in the state.

“As a proud Ole Miss alumnus, I’m elated to make our premium cannabis flower the first product available to patients in Mississippi,” said Ryan Herget, Head of Good Day Farm Retail Management. “As one of largest cannabis companies in the South, it’s a privilege to serve thousands of waiting patients across Mississippi with truly good products grown and sold by good people. With six convenient dispensary locations spanning from the Tennessee border to the Gulf Coast, we stand ready and eager to serve.”

Beginning Friday, Good Day Farms said that it would open the first of six Good Day Farm-branded dispensaries, the first in Hattiesburg to be followed by Biloxi, Brookhaven, Corinth, Laurel, and Tupelo. The Good Day Farm-branded dispensary in Hattiesburg will hold a Grand Opening celebration this Friday, January 27. The event will take place at Good Day Farm Hattiesburg, located at 6083 US-98, and will include a 9:30 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a 10 a.m. store opening including branded merchandise giveaways while supplies last.

Mississippi is the fourth state for Arkansas-based Good Day Farm, a leading cannabis company in the South with operations in Arkansas, Louisiana, and Missouri. The company said it expects to scale its Mississippi operations quickly, with plans to double its cultivation and production footprint in the coming year.

Said Zach Wilson, Head of Mississippi Operations said, “Our team has worked tirelessly to prepare for this milestone moment, and we’re proud to bring Good Day Farm to market as the first brand available to Mississippi patients. From cannabis advocacy and education to jobs and charitable giving, we look forward to demonstrating our long-term commitment to Mississippi in the months and years to come.”

The company said its signature portfolio of flower strains will be available for sale now, followed by edibles, vapes, and tinctures. The company is also committed to giving back to the communities it serves, most recently donating 840 cases of drinking water to assist disaster relief efforts in Jackson.

Founded in 2020, Good Day Farm is the largest licensed medical cannabis producer in the South, supplying the region with an abundant selection of cannabis products in a diverse range of formats, including premium flower, edibles, vapes, concentrates, tinctures and topical creams.