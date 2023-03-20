   

Mississippi Legislature Tweaks Medical Marijuana Program

John SchroyerMarch 20, 20232min2920

Related Articles

Business

Number of the Week: 54%

BusinessMedia

Heavy Metal Cannabis Coming to Massachusetts

BusinessDaily Hit

Daily Hit: March 20, 2023

Mississippi began medical cannabis in January.

Mississippi lawmakers this week gave final approval to a bill that, on its face, contains a number of business-friendly provisions that may make life easier for the state’s medical cannabis operators.

House Bill 1158, which both chambers passed as of last week, heads now to Gov. Tate Reeves for his signature, Mississippi Today reported.

The tweaks come less than three months after the state launched medical marijuana sales in January.

Among other things, the bill:

  • Changes commercial cannabis cultivation layout requirements so that some existing grows will be legal, with up to 150,000 square feet of canopy in two locations now acceptable.
  • Gives the state Department of Health only 10 days to to approve or reject MMJ patient applications.
  • Allows testing labs to also act as product transporters.
  • Permits cannabis brands to incorporate marijuana leaves into the logos and marketing images, and allows companies to post cannabis product photos online.
  • Allows dispensaries to also sell hemp and CBD products, not only full-strength MMJ.
  • Retail licensees now have 18 months instead of 12 to complete their build-outs, without having to surrender their business permits.
  • Lets the Department of Health contract with private labs for compliance testing.
Post Views: 292

John Schroyer

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHousing Works Launches Legal Cannabis Delivery in 'Select NYC Neighborhoods'

nextDaily Hit: March 20, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.