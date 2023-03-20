Mississippi Legislature Tweaks Medical Marijuana Program

Mississippi lawmakers this week gave final approval to a bill that, on its face, contains a number of business-friendly provisions that may make life easier for the state’s medical cannabis operators.
House Bill 1158, which both chambers passed as of last week, heads now to Gov. Tate Reeves for his signature, Mississippi Today reported.
The tweaks come less than three months after the state launched medical marijuana sales in January.
Among other things, the bill:
- Changes commercial cannabis cultivation layout requirements so that some existing grows will be legal, with up to 150,000 square feet of canopy in two locations now acceptable.
- Gives the state Department of Health only 10 days to to approve or reject MMJ patient applications.
- Allows testing labs to also act as product transporters.
- Permits cannabis brands to incorporate marijuana leaves into the logos and marketing images, and allows companies to post cannabis product photos online.
- Allows dispensaries to also sell hemp and CBD products, not only full-strength MMJ.
- Retail licensees now have 18 months instead of 12 to complete their build-outs, without having to surrender their business permits.
- Lets the Department of Health contract with private labs for compliance testing.