   

Missouri cannabis sales near $2 billion at close of 2023

January 23, 2024

Missouri ended 2023 with another record-breaking marijuana sales month that brought the state’s all-time legal cannabis sales to just under $2 billion, according to state figures.

In 2023, the state’s marijuana industry sold a combined $1.3 billion worth of recreational and medical marijuana, according to a breakdown from the state Department of Health and Senior Services.

That includes just over $1 billion in recreational cannabis sales and another $302 million on the medical side, and adds up to an all-time total in legal marijuana sales of $1.94 billion since the medical market first launched in 2020.

The industry ended the year with a bang, hitting its top sales month in December with $106.5 million in recreational sales and $16.8 million in medical.

While that’s the highest adult-use sales reached in 2023, it’s also a new low for medical sales, which were cut by more than half since January last year, when the state’s dispensaries sold $37 million in medical marijuana goods.

