Missouri marijuana sales holding steady in 2025

The relatively young Missouri marijuana market – medical sales launched in 2020 and recreational three years later – appears to be holding steady thus far in 2025, even as some of its more mature state counterparts have seen sales plunge.

The midwestern cannabis market in March sold $130.8 million worth of marijuana, including $115.7 million on the adult-use side and another $15.1 million in medical products, according to statistics from the state Department of Health & Senior Services.

That’s the best month of the year thus far, and almost matches December’s holiday sales peak of $130.9 million. Sales dipped in January to $122.8 million and again in February to $116.2 million, before rebounding somewhat in March.

Sales were also up year-over-year from $124.7 a year ago in March, when the state sold $108.6 million in recreational cannabis and $16 million in medical marijuana.

But the market has also diverged – as most state cannabis markets have over time – with medical sliding downward and recreational gaining steam.

Medical sales peaked in December 2022, just two months before the adult-use market launched, with $40.2 million in sales. Since then, the medical marijuana industry has seen its market share plummet, as recreational has blossomed from $93.4 million in just its second month to a steady nine-figure sales report each month.

The last time recreational sales were below $100 million was February 2024, when recreational dispensaries sold $98.3 million and medical dispensaries sold $15 million.

Still, the medical market seems to have stabilized at around $14 million to $15 million in sales per month, a level that it’s been at for the past 12 months. The lowest medical sales month was February this year, when medical patients bought just $13.7 million worth of goods.

Total marijuana sales all-time as of March topped $3.7 billion.