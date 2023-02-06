Missouri Recreational Cannabis Opening Weekend Sales Near $13 Million

Over the first three-day weekend of legal recreational marijuana sales in Missouri, medical and adult-use retail sales combined to hit $12.6 million in sales, the state announced. Many shops reported long lines this past Friday.

According to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services’ Cannabis Division Regulation, the industry sold $8.5 million in recreational cannabis and another $4.1 million in medical marijuana for Feb.3-5, for a grand total of $12,689,965.

The agency emphasized that the numbers “are not final” and likely to change as the state receives more complete reporting. The market so far is comprised of 207 retailers, 72 infused product makers, and 56 growers, KOMU 8 reported.

The Missouri Cannabis Trade Association said the market launch was the second-fastest in the nation, following the November vote by Missouri residents to legalize recreational marijuana, KOMU 8 reported. Only Arizona has launched more quickly.

The trade association also said the sales were twice those of neighboring Illinois for that state’s opening weekend.

Several news outlets reported widespread excitement for the market launch, including tourists from prohibition states such as nearby Kansas.