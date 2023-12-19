   

Missouri Regulators Find 11 Social Equity License Recipients Ineligible

John SchroyerDecember 19, 20233min01

Most of the affected applicants had partnerships with out-of-state consultancies.

Nearly one-quarter of the 48 social equity marijuana microbusiness permits awarded in October have been deemed ineligible for various reasons, and the 11 applicants – which include permits for nine dispensaries and two wholesalers – are poised to lose those licenses.

The Department of Health and Senior Services identified the applicants after completely the state-mandated eligibility review after the permit winners were named in October, according to a statement from the agency, which oversees the state cannabis program.

Specifically, the DHSS said the 11 demonstrated either a “failure to provide documentation that the facility would be operated by eligible individuals” or did not provide documentation proving that the applicant had a qualifying criminal record, the Missouri Independent reported.

The outlet said the ineligible applications included:

  • Two applications from Michigan-based Canna Zoned
  • Six from Arizona-based Cannabis Business Advisors
  • One from Missouri-based Amendment 2 Consultants.

Some of Canna Zoned applications were found by the Independent to have been predatory and deceptive to social equity partners, while Cannabis Business Advisors was one of several companies that tried “flooding” the state with social equity applications.

Those developments led to at least one state lawmaker calling the situation an “egregious exploitation” of the social equity program, the Independent reported.

The DHSS review of the social equity eligibility for the licensees was finished on Dec. 1, and licenses that are slated to be revoked have a 30-day response period before the process is completed.

The state will issue at least 96 additional social equity marijuana microbusiness permits, with two more license lotteries scheduled to start in March.

The situation is somewhat typical of many social equity programs, in which markets that have limited licenses attract entrepreneurs willing to game the system by either paying off straw men as fronts for the applications or by hoodwinking eligible partners into giving up majority control of the license.

John Schroyer has been a reporter since 2006, initially with a focus on politics, and covered the 2012 Colorado campaign to legalize marijuana. He has written about the cannabis industry specifically since 2014, after being on hand for the first-ever legal cannabis sales on New Year’s Day that year in Denver. John has covered subsequent marijuana market launches in California and Illinois, has written about every aspect of the marijuana trade, and was part of the team that built the cannabis industry’s first-ever trade show, MJBizCon. He joined Green Market Report in 2022.

One comment

  • michael g mclaughlin

    December 19, 2023 at 7:51 pm

    Just because you got busted for running or selling dope on a corner or your house was used, or you grew 250 plants for years does not make a savvy businessperson. The cannabis industry does suffer from the smart-ass, white boys with money syndrome.

    Reply

