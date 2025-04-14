Missouri updates massive 2023 cannabis product recall list

A sizable recreational marijuana product recall in 2023 issued by Missouri officials should have been much bigger – by about 6,000 goods, according to the state Division of Cannabis Regulators.

The recall two years ago, which focused on goods manufactured by Delta Extraction, targeted roughly 62,000 adult-use cannabis products. But despite the breadth of the move, it ultimately fell short and needed updating, The Missouri Independent reported on Monday.

The recall was prompted by the discovery that Delta Extraction was using cannabis oil from plants grown outside of Missouri, which was illegally imported into the state and incorporated into the manufacturing process.

The company ultimately lost its manufacturing permit after a lengthy appeal, and the full recall notice was updated on Thursday by the DCR.

The agency said that during a formal review of Delta’s inventory and manufacturing processes, it discovered that the company’s Midwest Magic product line had also been contaminated by “unregulated cannabis” ingredients. The expansion increases the list to roughly 68,000 products.

“Regarding risks to the public, the department recalled these products for the same reason it issued the original, related recall: It identified a potential threat to health and safety,” DCR Director Amy Moore wrote in an email to The Independent.

Moore added there have been no reports of consumers sickened by any of the products in question.

“The initial recall was a large and complex endeavor requiring expert application of system functionality and program processes,” Moore said. “The department has made improvements in both areas since that time and continues to improve in ways that ensure future recalls can better identify all relevant product at initial issuance.”

Moore added that there are an additional 157,000 cannabis products from Delta Extraction that have not yet been destroyed or cleared for sale to customers that are still being held in quarantine by the DCR from the aftermath of the 2023 recall. That includes 378,000 grams of cannabis oil, 13,000 grams of marijuana flower, 18,000 edibles, 40,000 pre-rolled joints and 90,000 vape cartridges, The Independent reported.

The newly added 6,000 products emerged after an administrative hearing commission in February ordered the DCR to release previously recalled Midwest Magic products.

Roughly 100 other licensed marijuana manufacturers in Missouri purchased cannabis oil from Delta Extraction, and The Independent reported the updated recall is having a “big effect” on some retailers who still have Midwest Magic products in stock.