   

Missouri’s BeLeaf Medical doubles retail footprint with acquisition deal

John Schroyer April 4, 2025

The deal will also extend BeLeaf's reach throughout the state.

Vertically integrated BeLeaf Medical in Missouri inked an acquisition deal that will double its retail dispensary footprint in the state through the purchase of BesaMe Wellness.

Each company already has five operational cannabis dispensaries in Missouri, according to the Division of Cannabis Regulation, but while BeLeaf’s are all clustered around St. Louis, BesaMe’s are primarily in the Kansas City metro area, with one in central Missouri. That will give BeLeaf a much broader reach to customers, Greenway Magazine reported.

BesaMe’s five shops are located at 5901 NW Barry Rd. in Kansas City, 5918 Southview Dr. in Liberty, 13518 US-169 in Smithville, 1041 Burlington St. in North Kansas City, and 219 W. Young Ave. in Warrensburg, according to the DCR website.

The acquired five shops will be rebranded to BeLeaf’s Swade retail brand, Greenway noted.

Joey Pintozzi, chief strategy and revenue officer at BeLeaf Medical, told Greenway that the company’s vertical integration will make it easier for the new owners to supply the BesaMe shops.

“The resources and tools that we’re able to give those awesome teammates and great operators, it’s going to be something special,” Pintozzi told the online magazine.

John Schroyer

John Schroyer has been a reporter since 2006, initially with a focus on politics, and covered the 2012 Colorado campaign to legalize marijuana. He has written about the cannabis industry specifically since 2014, after being on hand for the first-ever legal cannabis sales on New Year’s Day that year in Denver. John has covered subsequent marijuana market launches in California and Illinois, has written about every aspect of the marijuana trade, and was part of the team that built the cannabis industry’s first-ever trade show, MJBizCon. He joined Green Market Report in 2022.

