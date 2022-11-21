MJ Biz Con 2022

Green Market Report attended the recent MJ Biz Conference in Las Vegas last week. Here’s a little bit of the event in case you weren’t able to attend. There were over 1,400 exhibitors spread out over two floors. Attendance numbers weren’t published, but it appeared to be a much larger crowd than last year. Despite signs outside the Convention Hall saying smoking cannabis was prohibited, numerous people were lighting up and not getting shut down.

This year’s conference was the first to be hosted under the new owners Emerald Co. This year’s conference featured several side forums focusing on psychedelics and finance to name a few. The number of parties each night seemed to be overwhelming as most attendees had to carefully choose which ones they could attend.