   

Agrify

MJ Biz Con 2022

Video StaffNovember 21, 20221min1810

Related Articles

BusinessPrivate

Chicago Dispensary Gets Zoning Approval for Former Rainforest Cafe Site

BusinessPrivate

New York Names First Adult Use Cannabis License Holders

Business

New York Cannabis Czar Tries to Reassure Stakeholders

Green Market Report attended the recent MJ Biz Conference in Las Vegas last week. Here’s a little bit of the event in case you weren’t able to attend. There were over 1,400 exhibitors spread out over two floors. Attendance numbers weren’t published, but it appeared to be a much larger crowd than last year. Despite signs outside the Convention Hall saying smoking cannabis was prohibited, numerous people were lighting up and not getting shut down.

This year’s conference was the first to be hosted under the new owners Emerald Co. This year’s conference featured several side forums focusing on psychedelics and finance to name a few. The number of parties each night seemed to be overwhelming as most attendees had to carefully choose which ones they could attend.

Post Views: 181

Video Staff

VIEW ALL POSTS

Agrify

previousChicago Dispensary Gets Zoning Approval for Former Rainforest Cafe Site

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 2 hours

MJ Biz Con 2022

@GreenMarketRpt – 2 hours

Chicago Dispensary Gets Zoning Approval for Former Rainforest Cafe Site

@GreenMarketRpt – 3 hours

New York Names First Adult Use Cannabis License Holders

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.