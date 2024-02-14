MJ Link, Decentral ask court to dismiss the investor case against them

MJ Link and Decentral Life have filed a motion to dismiss a case from an investor that alleged they had been misled. MJ Link’s brief told the court that the investor’s claims “are unsupported by disjointed and vague allegations that fail to satisfy the requisite pleading standards.”

Green Market Report had previously written that investor Alan Lamothe filed a legal complaint against Decentral Life Inc. (OTC: WDLF), which is also known as Social Life Network Inc.; MjLink.com; Huntpost.com Inc.; LikeRE.com Inc.; Ken Tapp; and Gregory Todd Markey alleging the group made bogus claims about user numbers on the websites.

Lamothe said he invested more than $1 million, believing the claims that the websites had millions of users, which would have led to significant income from ad revenues and subscriptions. The group also told Lamothe that there was a potential for an initial public offering or special purpose acquisition corporation that would also lead to a profitable return for the investors.

MJ Link and parties say that Lamothe didn’t say in his allegations when he bought the stock of Decentral or the amount. The brief also states that for Lamothe to have been misled, he would have had to read those alleged statements before his purchases and that the company suggested those statements might have been made after the purchases.

The statements that Lamothe said motivated him to buy the stock had to do with claims about monthly active users. He says MJ Link claimed to have millions of users but had less than 10,000. Another issue for the investor was the statements that the company had made regarding a public offering.

The dismissal request also says that some of the statements that the investor relied upon included “allegations that are forward-looking and, thus, subject to special statutory protection under the PSLRA’s Safe Harbor.” In other words, actual results could be materially different from those forward-looking statements and noting the use of suggestive words.

“We have reexamined the aspect of a spinout of MjLink … as well as possible listing for MjLink on the … NASDAQ, and upon further examination, we have concluded that it is premature to undertake either of those actions.”

It will now be up to the judge to decide whether the case will be dismissed or move forward.