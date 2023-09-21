Montana Marijuana Sales Hit New Record in August

Medical and recreational marijuana sales in Montana hit a record high in August of $28.6 million, according to state data, up a notch from July when sales were $28.5 million.

Last month, Montana dispensaries sold $4.6 million of medical marijuana and $23.7 million of recreational cannabis, the state Department of Revenue reported.

Though overall sales have continually crept upward since the adult-use market launched in January 2022, medical sales have been steadily declining, from a peak of $10.1 million the same month the new adult-use market launched.

The Montana cannabis market as a whole has sold $516 million since January 2022, and prior to August, the top sales month was March 2023, with $27 million in marijuana goods sold.

Big Sky Country is only the latest state to post record cannabis sales numbers for the end of the summer. Also last month, Connecticut, Florida, Maine and New Mexico all enjoyed ever-heightening marijuana sales, and Colorado sales were also rebounding as of July. Missouri, by contrast, was a bit of an outlier, with a dip in sales for August.