Morningstar lowers Tilray's price target

Morningstar lowered its price target on February 14, 2023, for Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) from $3.30 to $3.10 while maintaining a four-star rating. The analyst Kristoffer Inton cited three reasons for the price drop: “lower near-term revenue amid continued market fragmentation, pricing compression, and a stubborn illicit market in Canada.”

Crowded house

Inton noted that the Canadian market is crowded with producers, so Tilray faces stiff competition to develop consumer brands that can lead to meaningful pricing power. On a positive note, Tilray acquired Hexo in 2023, which will help drive market consolidation, but Canada remains overcrowded. The report said, “We forecast mid-single-digit organic growth over the next 10 years for Tilray’s Canadian cannabis business.” Tilray should fare better in the international medical market, which accounts for 15% of Tilray’s gross cannabis revenue, and is more attractive and profitable, as strict regulations limit the number of competitors. Morningstar wrote that exporters must pass strict regulations to enter markets, which protects early entrants. “We forecast high-single-digit growth over the next 10 years as more medical cannabis legalization expands to new markets and more patients,” said the report.

Price compression

In other highly regulated industries like alcohol and cigarettes, companies can pass on high tax costs to consumers. However, with the ever-present illicit market charging lower prices, Tilray can’t afford to raise prices. Tilray is also based in Canada and all of its plant growing occurs inside. Thus, high energy costs exist to create the product. The analyst wrote that if governmental bodies begin to demand more energy-efficient processes, the company can’t pass along those higher costs.

Tilray is also limited in building up its brand to the point it could charge more because of Canada’s strict packaging rules. Consumers don’t learn brand loyalty because the packages for all the products look the same.

Illicit markets

Morningstar believes cities and governments will continue to try and squeeze more out of the cannabis companies without acknowledging that this pressure cuts into company profits as many can’t raise prices. High prices just motivate buyers to locate unlicensed options. The report stated, “Years of government efforts have done little to stem illegal cannabis, but a

change to the ease of accessing illicit supply could have a significant impact on the pricing power and thus the profitability of legal cannabis companies.”

As an example, Morningstar noted that when California legalized recreational cannabis with a relatively high tax, the legal market shrank as consumers returned to the illicit market. We see companies like Tilray, involved in the cultivation and selling of cannabis, as having the least leverage against both the government and consumers.”

Looking ahead

Morningstar addressed the company’s $150 million purchase of MedMen’s outstanding convertible notes, which could give Tilray 21% ownership in the U.S. multistate operator if all notes and warrants are converted and exercised. However, the analyst said their forecasts do not include MedMen, as even on a fully diluted basis. MedMen is being run by a restructuring officer at this time and the stock trades at zero value as assets continue to be sold and shut down. The analyst gives the value of the investment at $1, but it looks like it could be a total loss.

Morningstar wrote, “We forecast CAGR for net revenue from cannabis to be roughly 8% through fiscal 2033. Our forecast is based on moderate price increases of roughly 3% per year, with weaker price growth in the Canadian recreational market due to Canadian consumers’ preference for value over premium. Most of the top line growth is based on higher volumes from the growing size of the legal market for the Canadian and international medical markets.”

The analyst went on to forecast the company will generate positive free cash flow toward the end of 2024 or early 2025, a year or so later than management guidance.