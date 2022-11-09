Most Cannabis Ballot Issues in Southeast Michigan Pass

This story was reprinted with permission from Crain’s Detroit Business news and written by Dustin Walsh.

Proper Leaf Cannabis Co. will open at 9 a.m. today.

Voters Tuesday narrowly allowed the marijuana retailer to continue operations under two proposals in Memphis, a city of just 1,100 residents on the border of Macomb and St. Clair counties.

One proposal that asked voters if the city should prohibit marijuana establishments was voted down, 213-152. Similarly, the other proposal asked if the city should repeal its marijuana ordinances with 206 voters saying no to 148 voters.

George Pittenturf, general manager of Proper Leaf, previously told Crain’s that the company was hopeful the ordinances would be voted down but would have sought legal measures to fight the vote had it gone the other way.

“We are hoping … we would win that vote,” Pittenturf told Crain’s in an email. “If anything it could go two ways, one we shut down and see legal action to see what our option are or we could possible get grandfathered in and then they won’t allow anymore recreational licenses in that town. …”

Proper Leaf’s attorneys can safely stand down.

Elsewhere, Michigan’s marijuana measures saw success as well, winning in 75 percent of the communities they were on the ballot.

Following is a roundup of marijuana ballot results as reported by the communities:

Wayne County Belleville: Voters approved an amendment to allow for two marijuana retailers, one marijuana processor, five class C grow licenses (each license allows an operator to grow up to 1,500 plants and a single operator at a single address can hold five of those licenses), two medical marijuana retailers and two consumption lounges.

Voters approved an amendment to allow for two marijuana retailers, one marijuana processor, five class C grow licenses (each license allows an operator to grow up to 1,500 plants and a single operator at a single address can hold five of those licenses), two medical marijuana retailers and two consumption lounges. Flat Rock: Voters said no to an amendment that would have allowed for a single marijuana retailer and a prohibition on all other forms of marijuana businesses.

Voters said no to an amendment that would have allowed for a single marijuana retailer and a prohibition on all other forms of marijuana businesses. Taylor: Voters approved a measure to repeal a previous ordinance that banned marijuana businesses in the city. Under the measure, “certain” marijuana businesses will be allowed to operate only in industrial areas of the city and not within 2,500 feet of another marijuana business, schools, churches, libraries and residential areas.

Oakland County Auburn Hills: Voters approved the proposal to repeal a previous ordinance that banned marijuana businesses within the city and adopt a new ordinance that allows for up to four adult-use recreational marijuana businesses. It does not specify whether those businesses are retail, grow operations or processors. The new ordinance also allows for retail establishments to use delivery services, drive-through facilities and exterior walk-up windows.

Voters approved the proposal to repeal a previous ordinance that banned marijuana businesses within the city and adopt a new ordinance that allows for up to four adult-use recreational marijuana businesses. It does not specify whether those businesses are retail, grow operations or processors. The new ordinance also allows for retail establishments to use delivery services, drive-through facilities and exterior walk-up windows. Brandon Township: Voters said no to an amendment that would have allowed for one additional marijuana retailer in the township, while maintaining a prohibition on all other marijuana businesses. The Village of Ortonville, a community within Brandon Township, approved an ordinance in August that allows for two marijuana retailers to operate for at least three years within the village.

Voters said no to an amendment that would have allowed for one additional marijuana retailer in the township, while maintaining a prohibition on all other marijuana businesses. The Village of Ortonville, a community within Brandon Township, approved an ordinance in August that allows for two marijuana retailers to operate for at least three years within the village. Clarkston: Voters said no to a proposal that would have allowed two medical marijuana retail locations to operate in the city.

Voters said no to a proposal that would have allowed two medical marijuana retail locations to operate in the city. Keego Harbor: Voters approved an ordinance that allows for medical marijuana operations in the city and establishes a licensing process.

Voters approved an ordinance that allows for medical marijuana operations in the city and establishes a licensing process. Lathrup Village: Residents approved a measure to ban all marijuana operations in the village. The village has entertained proposals for two retailers and two testing labs since legalization but has no marijuana operations currently.

Residents approved a measure to ban all marijuana operations in the village. The village has entertained proposals for two retailers and two testing labs since legalization but has no marijuana operations currently. Leonard Village: Voters approved the initiation of an ordinance to allow a single adult-use recreational marijuana business in the village with no zoning restrictions, including allowing the business to operate in a residential zone.

Voters approved the initiation of an ordinance to allow a single adult-use recreational marijuana business in the village with no zoning restrictions, including allowing the business to operate in a residential zone. Royal Oak Township: Voters approved a measure to repeal the township’s current ban on marijuana businesses. The ballot language states an ordinance would be established to assist patients in need of medical marijuana but does not specify whether the repeal would allow for both medical and recreational marijuana facilities in the township.

Macomb County Memphis: Voters said no to a ban on marijuana businesses and no to repealing its current marijuana ordinance.

Voters said no to a ban on marijuana businesses and no to repealing its current marijuana ordinance. Chesterfield Township: Voters approved a proposal to establish an ordinance “to provide for the number of marihuana establishments allowed within the municipality.” It’s unclear exactly what number the township would deem acceptable.