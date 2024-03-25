MSO Standard Wellness acquires Utah competitor

Ohio-based Standard Wellness Holdings LLC acquired one of its competitors in Utah, the Cannabist pharmacy in Springville, just south of Salt Lake City, for a combination of cash and a seller note.

Full terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the acquisition makes Standard Wellness a fully vertically integrated operator in Utah, according to a press release. Standard already owned cultivation and processing operations in the town of Corinne.

The Cannabist pharmacy will be rebranded as The Forest Springville to fit with Standard Wellness’ retail brand.

This acquisition is the beginning of a much broader expansion plan for the next two years, CEO Jared Maloof said, building on its presence in its home state as well as Missouri, Maryland, and Utah.

“Within the next 24 months, we expect to open five new dispensaries in Ohio, acquire dispensaries in Missouri, and further expand our retail footprint in Utah with additional acquisitions,” Maloof said in a statement.