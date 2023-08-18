   

Nashville-Based Family Office Takes Ownership Stake in New England Cannabis Business

Jenel Stelton-HoltmeierAugust 18, 20233min00

Related Articles

BusinessPrivate

Minnesota’s Red Lake Nation to Launch a Weed Truck

BusinessLegal

New York Judge Grants ‘Limited’ Preliminary Injunction Against State’s CAURD Program

BusinessPrivate

FIKA Cannabis Takes Fire & Flower at Auction

Big Plan Holdings CEO says the deal won't be its last investment in cannabis.

Not every cannabis investor is sitting on the sidelines right now. Earlier this week, Big Plan Holdings, a Nashville-based family office, announced a strategic partnership with Silver Therapeutics, a New England-based cultivation and dispensary business.

The deal will see BPH take a shared ownership stake across all of Silver Therapeutics, with an estimated value of $35 million.

Silver Therapeutics currently operates three dispensaries and a grow operation in Maine and one dispensary in Vermont. In addition, it plans to have three dispensaries in Massachusetts by the end of the third quarter.

As part of the deal, BPH CEO Josh Joseph and Chief Strategy Officer Michael Mook will join the Silver Therapeutics board. However, Joseph stressed, there will be no changes from a management standpoint.

This investment is just the beginning of BPH’s plans for the East Coast. The new joint entity is already eying locations in New Jersey and New York, while closely watching what’s happening in Maryland and Virginia, according to BPH founder and CEO Josh Joseph.

“There are a lot of opportunities in a lot of markets,” Joseph told Green Market Report. “There’s also a lot of distress. But the strong will survive in the industry as a whole.”

Big Plan Holdings’ cannabis investment plans aren’t solely tied to Silver Therapeutics’ capabilities either. The office will partner with the operator where it makes sense, Joseph said, “but we’re not exclusive with them.”

While the companies are focusing primarily on New England right now, BPH said in a statement that it maintains a “view to expand their reach across the United States, where market conditions are conducive.”

Capitalizing on the opportunities required a bit of a shift in focus for Joseph. “I’ve been (investing in cannabis) since 2014, and historically, we focused on limited license states,” he said. But there are “good, solid locations” across the board.

Joseph emphasized that BPH absolutely wants to grow its cannabis exposure. “We operate at the intersection of music, fashion, sports and so on, which I see as where the cannabis industry really exists too,” he said.

The key is connecting with the right partners in the right places at the right time. Like Silver Therapeutics.

Jenel Stelton-Holtmeier

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousThe Daily Hit: August 17, 2023

nextCourt Filings Provide Glimpse into New York Regulators' Cannabis Plans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.