Native tribe to open first cannabis shop in North Carolina

North Carolina – one of the few remaining states in the U.S. that has yet to legalize medical or recreational marijuana – is about to get an operational weed store anyway, courtesy of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.
The Native American tribe plans to launch recreational cannabis sales on its reservation, near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort, on the cannabis holiday of April 20, The Charlotte Observer reported.
“Across the country, it’s the biggest revenue date for cannabis,” a staffer with the cannabis company told tribal leaders during a work session recently. “It’s like New Year’s Eve at the casino.”
The move by the tribe comes after a vote of members in September, in which a majority signed off on kickstarting recreational sales. The tribe already legalized medical marijuana, The Observer reported.
The dispensary will be located at the tribe’s old bingo hall, roughly 46 miles west of Asheville.
Native American tribes – which traditionally do not fall under the jurisdiction of state governments – have been launching cannabis businesses for years across the nation, often independent of the state-run marijuana regulatory regimes, but sometimes in cooperation with state officials.
North Carolina lawmakers have repeatedly attempted and failed to legalize medical marijuana at the state level.
One comment
Terry Lee Buehler
March 4, 2024 at 5:31 pm
Hello my name is Terry Lee Buehler. I’ve been smoking marijuana for 51 years I’m 64 the problem that I have been having here in Tennessee and Virginia is when you go to ask for a specific flower one that will give you energy they just keep giving me different names of marijuana but it all makes me sleepy. I keep telling him I want a flower that is going to give me energy but at the same time help me with pain I’m in US Marine retired disabled and I live with pain every day the money is not so important what is important is that the citizens of the United States get correct medications instead of pills I go to the VA 13 years ago they had me on 26 pills a day × 4 . A day . Plus 4to6 shots of r&n insulin but when I would get a good grade of marijuana and I was for a while until Colorado legalized marijuana well people are here where I live in Johnson City Tennessee couldn’t afford to pay for large amounts of the flower so they decide that they would start selling for $20 a gram the problem was the people here were selling any kind of pot after a while for $20 a gram brother it was Mexican dirt Weed. You can’t buy it on the street anymore in fear of fentanyl being in it I had a Marine corps friend his son bought a gram here in Johnson City Tennessee a flower when they found a they said that half of the ground was still in the bag The joint was in his hand it looked as if you just took one hit any passed away also what they’re doing with these cannabis shops that are all over the place like church is here in the south the people are starting to get the marijuana that’s not real and they’ll mix it with real marijuana so you’ll have the smell when you buy it you have really no friends as they would say in the drug world but isn’t it about time America opens her eyes it’s all political it’s about money of course and that’s why they’re not legalizing flour in States like Tennessee North Carolina and other states etc I’m so annoyed with it all I plan on moving to Puerto Rico San Juan Puerto Rico where they have medical marijuana and I qualify for it because when I was overseas I witnessed a lot of bad things so I have chronic PTSD well I did get a license for flour when I was in Florida Clearwater Florida and it was no problem I seen a doctor and you proved it certified doctor that is and I was able to get my flower that day or edibles for a very fair price and I did not have to worry about getting drugs with something else I am a good speaker with words and I would love to join your team to do the right thing for the people of the United States thank you very much. Terry Lee buelleyr