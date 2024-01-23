   

Neatleaf secures $4M investment for robotic farming tech

Adam JacksonJanuary 23, 20242min00

Related Articles

BusinessPublic

Uber continues U.S. cannabis lobbying efforts

Business

Safe Supply posts Q4 uplisting costs ahead of new game plan

BusinessPsychedelicsPublic

FDA clears Cybin for Phase 2 DMT study

Nextleaf's primary product monitors plant health in indoor cultivation environments

Santa Cruz-based Neatleaf raised $4 million in a funding round led by AgFunder, an investor focusing on the foodtech and agtech sectors.

Neatleaf, which specializes in agricultural technology, said it will use the funds to enhance its cultivation management platform.

The company’s primary product, the Neatleaf Spyder, is an autonomous robotic system designed for monitoring plant health in indoor cultivation environments. The system collects data on plant growth and health, which is then processed to assist in crop management.

Elmar Mair, founder and CEO of Neatleaf, said that the company’s technology focuses on utilizing data to improve crop production. The Neatleaf Spyder, according to Mair, is designed to identify potential issues in crop growth at an early stage.

“We believe that data is one of the most crucial tools a farmer can have today,” Mair said. “Our AI-driven technology will save growers time and money but more importantly, allows them to grow healthier, more profitable crops through daily management and forecasting tools. This funding will allow us to increase production and deliver the benefits of automation and AI to more growers.”

The technology developed by Neatleaf is intended to provide insights into plant health before such issues become apparent to the naked eye. It also allows for the analysis of growth conditions over various cycles and across different facilities.

Tom Shields, a partner at AgFunder who is slated to join Neatleaf’s board of directors, highlighted the role of data in agricultural advancements. Shields noted that Neatleaf’s approach to data capture could contribute to increased crop yields.

Adam Jackson

Adam Jackson writes about the cannabis industry for the Green Market Report. He previously covered the Missouri Statehouse for the Columbia Missourian and has written for the Missouri Independent. He most recently covered retail, restaurants and other consumer companies for Bloomberg Business News. You can find him on Twitter at @adam_sjackson and email him at adam.jackson@crain.com.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousUber continues U.S. cannabis lobbying efforts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.