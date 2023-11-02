   

Nevada Cannabis Regulators Suspend Second Business Permit for Violations

John SchroyerNovember 2, 20232min00

Related Articles

BusinessCultivationPublic

Lotus Ventures Grows Sales by 46% Annually

BusinessPsychedelicsPublic

Compass Pathways Research, Clinical Trials Buoyed by Influx of New Funds

Business

Pre-Rolled Blunt Trends: A Deep Dive into the Best Hemp Wrap Types

Hempire will need to submit a plan to correct the issues before it can regain its permits.

Nevada marijuana regulators suspended their second business license of the year on Thursday, when the state’s Cannabis Compliance Board announced it was temporarily yanking the cultivation and production permits for The Hempire Company over various broken rules.

The company, which operates in the small town of Tonopah in central Nevada, had two cultivation permits and two production permits suspended by the CCB effective Nov. 1, the agency announced in a press release.

“While investigating suspicious Metrc activity and insufficient camera coverage, Board Agents discovered cannabis extract outputs which exceeded the amount of cannabis utilized,” the CCB stated in a release. “CCB agents determined failed or untested cannabis may have been combined with passing lots and sent to extraction. CCB agents also discovered approximately 180 packages missing from cultivation, 10 packages missing from production, and two large bags of usable cannabis in the dumpster.”

CCB agents also found that there were zero working security cameras in areas where cannabis was being dried and cured, that marijuana was being cured outside with no environmental controls, and “other significant deficiencies at the facility.”

Hempire will need to submit a plan to the CCB outlining how it will correct the issues identified before it can regain its permits, and it won’t be allowed to restart operations until state officials have confirmed the problems have been cleared up.

The first license suspension this year came in January, when Helping Hands Wellness Center Inc. had its cultivation and production permits suspended over allegations that employees were diverting product to the illicit market.

CCB Summary Suspension of Tonopah

John Schroyer

John Schroyer has been a reporter since 2006, initially with a focus on politics, and covered the 2012 Colorado campaign to legalize marijuana. He has written about the cannabis industry specifically since 2014, after being on hand for the first-ever legal cannabis sales on New Year’s Day that year in Denver. John has covered subsequent marijuana market launches in California and Illinois, has written about every aspect of the marijuana trade, and was part of the team that built the cannabis industry’s first-ever trade show, MJBizCon. He joined Green Market Report in 2022.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLotus Ventures Grows Sales by 46% Annually

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.