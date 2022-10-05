   

Share a News Tip

Nevada Cannabis Sales Drop For Fiscal 2022

StaffOctober 4, 20221min3890

Related Articles

BusinessDaily Hit

The Daily Hit: October 5, 2022

BusinessPsychedelics

The Marriage of Herbal Nutraceuticals and Psychedelics

Business

NBA Legend Isiah Thomas Hopes To Score In His International Hemp Venture

The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB) and the Nevada Department of Taxation (DoT) released figures showing more than $965 million in taxable sales reported by Nevada’s legal cannabis industry over a 12-month period.

During Fiscal Year 22 (July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2022), licensed adult-use cannabis retail stores and medical dispensaries generated $965,091,123 in taxable sales. This is a decrease of roughly 4% as compared to over $1 billion in taxable sales from FY 21. The majority of sales were conducted in Clark County and unincorporated cities in Southern Nevada.

Nevada had made a big deal of crossing into the billionaire’s club in 2021 in the thick of Covid, so to see sales drop in 2022 as tourism has increased is troubling. Year-to-date Las Vegas visitor volume has increased by 27% and convention attendance has increased by 255%.

 


Post Views:
389

Staff

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCroptober Not Feeling So Celebratory

nextDEA Licensed BRC Raises $20 Million

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

We respect your privacy. See our privacy policy.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 34 mins

The Daily Hit: October 5, 2022

@GreenMarketRpt – 5 hours

The Marriage of Herbal Nutraceuticals and Psychedelics

@GreenMarketRpt – 8 hours

NBA Legend Isiah Thomas Hopes To Score In His International Hemp Venture

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

We respect your privacy. See our privacy policy.