   

Nevada Regulators Suspend Cultivator Permit for Selling to Illicit Market

Investigators found "significant security deficiencies" at the store.

Nevada cannabis regulators suspend permits for a cannabis grow and production facility in North Las Vegas, saying in a press release that there was ample evidence the company was diverting marijuana products to the underground market.

Helping Hands Wellness Center Inc. on Tuesday had its medical and recreational cultivation and production licenses summarily suspended, according to a press release from the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board, after inspectors “discovered Helping Hands’ employees concealed and intended to divert cannabis and cannabis products.”

Suspension of North Las Vegas Cultivation-Production Facility

Investigators reviewed surveillance camera footage and inspected the facility numerous times over several months, according to the release, and found “significant security deficiencies” along with obvious attempts by workers to sell cannabis illegally.

“Board agents observed and heard Helping Hands’ employees including a manager attempting to hide cannabis and discussing plans to remove cannabis plants from the facility in December,” stated the release. “During a follow-up visit in January, board agents uncovered untagged cannabis plants in the facility, which could not be properly traced in the state’s seed-to-sale tracking system.”

“Diversion presents a threat to public health and safety as it results in untracked and untested cannabis and cannabis products that may enter the illicit market,” the agency stated in the release.

Helping Hands can regain its permits by submitting a correction plan to the state, the agency said, but until then, its operations are at a standstill.

