New administration causing more cannabis consumption says survey

The 2025 survey of Americans 21 and older, conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of Royal Queen Seeds (RQS), asked Americans about their personal cannabis use. Half of cannabis consumers (50%) said the new presidential administration will lead them to consume more cannabis than they did before, including 59% of young female cannabis consumers (ages 21–34).

Economic fears

That increased use due to the current economic chaos could lead to more people growing their cannabis at home. 76% of those surveyed agree that growing cannabis at home would save money compared to buying from dispensaries. 62% of these cost-conscious consumers say they would rather grow their own cannabis than buy it. 40% say it’s cheaper to grow their own cannabis than buy it in a store.

Pesticide fears

In addition to that, the survey found that 54% of Americans believe most store-bought cannabis contains pesticides. Similarly, among cannabis consumers, 62% say they are concerned about not knowing precisely what is in the cannabis products they consume.

Nearly one in three cannabis consumers (32%) who have seen cannabis-related news regarding product recalls, contaminated cannabis and inconsistent testing say it made them more likely to want to grow cannabis at home instead of buying it.

“We’re seeing a groundswell of support for home cultivation across demographics, driven not just by cost, but by trust,” said Shai Ramsahai, President of Royal Queen Seeds. “People want to know what they’re putting in their bodies. For many, growing cannabis is about wellness, empowerment and transparency. Royal Queen Seeds is proud to support them on that journey with best-in-class genetics, F1 hybrids and educational resources.” The company is one of the world’s largest cannabis seed banks.

More home growers

It seems the trend has already been headed that way. The survey determined that 15% currently grow at home, up from 11% in 2024. Nearly half who have successfully grown at home say they do so because it’s fun (46%) and they enjoy growing other plants (46%).

Gen Zen Z (66%) is the most likely to want to grow their own cannabis.