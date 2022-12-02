New Colorado Rules: More Mandates, But Also Supply Chain Flexibility

On Thursday, a series of new Colorado cannabis industry regulations went into effect, including new mandatory use-by dates for product packaging but also the flexibility for growers to re-designate medical cannabis as recreational inventory.

While some of the changes may help the cannabis supply chain during an economically harsh period by making it easier for various growers to supply both medical and recreational retailers, others will also likely add more regulatory burdens – and therefore costs – for the industry.

According to the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division, the highlights of the new rule changes include: