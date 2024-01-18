New Jersey Approves Cannabis Consumption Lounge Rules

The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission gave the formal thumbs up to a set of new rules for marijuana consumption lounges, paving the way for a new business model in the Garden State.
Under the framework approved Thursday, there are still a lot of questions yet to be answered, including a timeline of when lounge license applications will be released and accepted, according to NJBiz.com. But a rough plan was set down to let cannabis aficionados consume their purchases on-site after shopping.
Details of the plan include:
- Each company can only operate one lounge, regardless of how many cannabis shops the company owns.
- Food sales are prohibited, but customers can bring their own snacks with them.
- Tobacco and alcohol sales are also strictly prohibited.
- Medical marijuana patients can bring their own cannabis products with them into lounges.
- All customers must be 21 or older with photo ID.
Lounge license fees will be $1,000 for microbusinesses and $5,000 for standard dispensaries.
The rules will be finalized and published in the New Jersey Register next month, NJBiz.com reported.
Consumption lounges remain a niche within the larger cannabis sector, with only 11 other states allowing on-site consumption. One of the most progressive is Nevada, where lounges are specifically allowed to sell single-serving cannabis goods, akin to regular bars that serve alcohol.