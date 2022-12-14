   

Agrify

New Jersey Consumption Lounges Face Strict Rules

Debra BorchardtDecember 14, 20225min2930

Related Articles

BusinessDaily Hit

The Daily Hit: December 13, 2022

BusinessLegal

Laid-Off Trulieve Worker Files Possible Class Action Suit

BusinessCultivationPublic

High Tide Begins Selling Cannabis Seeds to US After DEA Signs Off

Strict limits on sales of anything other than cannabis create challenges.

The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (NJ-CRC) recently approved proposed rules and regulations for cannabis consumption lounges in the state, but if some things don’t change, it will be difficult for these businesses to be profitable.

The biggest issue with the suggested rules is the inability to sell anything but cannabis – no food or alcohol.

“I often tell my clients that a lounge will operate more like a hospitality environment rather than a retail environment,” said Sara Stewart, founder of Ritual Cannabis Hospitality, who helps cannabis owners build consumption lounges. “Your profit margins are lower, and instead of averaging $60 a person, it’s more like $30.” That means these operators need additional revenue streams, which the current New Jersey rules don’t allow for.

“If you don’t have food, that’s a huge hurdle for the profitability of a lounge,” Stewart said.

She speaks from experience. Stewart built the Lowell Cafe in California (now called the Original Cannabis Cafe), which serves food and beverages, but she also built one for Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) in Illinois without that add on.

“I saw the direct correlation that food brings to a lounge. I saw the normalness. I saw the profitability,” Stewart said.

She noted that Nevada is moving forward with food at consumption lounges – a lead that New Jersey could follow.

Some states that have legalized consumption lounges without food have seen creative workarounds, such as food delivery or food trucks parked outside. However, with either option, the cannabis company is giving up some potential profit.

Stewart also noted that building a commercial kitchen from scratch is expensive, and that’s why most restaurants take over a previously built-out space. Cannabis operations might not be able to find such a space available. It’s a difficult puzzle to solve for the owners.

Another issue with lounges without other forms of entertainment or food and beverages? Overconsumption. Stewart thinks that a lounge with food that sells smaller amounts of cannabis, such as pre-rolls, would allow an operation to make a profit without overselling to the customer.

“Imagine a bar that outsourced liquor but sold food on site. It wouldn’t be profitable,” Stewart pointed out.

Lounges that sell larger amounts run into problems with either not allowing customers to leave with unused products (motivating them to overconsume) or leaving with extra products which put them into competition with dispensaries.

New Jersey’s Lounge Laws

The rules are currently in a 60-day public comment period, after which officials plan to finalize the regulations. The operations are being called marijuana consumption areas (MCA).

Here are some of the proposed rules:

  • The MCA endorsement is valid for one year and may be renewed annually upon the renewal of the marijuana retail license or the medical marijuana dispensary’s permit.
  • Consumers can bring their own cannabis to the lounge – either medical or adult-use products.
  • A lounge can allow free samples of medical or adult-use cannabis.
  • Customers can take any unconsumed cannabis with them, but it must be repackaged to meet state requirements.
  • Strict sales limits to prevent overselling.
  • Customers must be 21 and up.

The proposed rules carry a $1,000 application fee for all applicants but, if approved, microbusinesses will face an additional $1,000 licensing fee, while a standard consumption lounge business license would cost $5,000.

Big No-Nos

  • No alcohol or cigarettes can be consumed or sold in the lounge.
  • No retail food operations.
  • Employees can’t consume while on the job.
  • Any cannabis left by consumers at the lounge must be destroyed.
Post Views: 293

Debra Borchardt

Debra Borchardt is the Co-Founder, and Executive Editor of GMR. She has covered the cannabis industry for several years at Forbes, Seeking Alpha and TheStreet. Prior to becoming a financial journalist, Debra was a Vice President at Bear Stearns where she held a Series 7 and Registered Investment Advisor license. Debra has a Master's degree in Business Journalism from New York University.

VIEW ALL POSTS

Agrify

previousThe Daily Hit: December 13, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
@GreenMarketRpt – 4 hours

New Jersey Consumption Lounges Face Strict Rules

@GreenMarketRpt – 10 hours

The Daily Hit: December 13, 2022

@GreenMarketRpt – 10 hours

Laid-Off Trulieve Worker Files Possible Class Action Suit

Company
Back to Top

Choose Your News

Subscribe to the Green Market Report newsletter that gives you original content delivered straight to your inbox.

 Subscribe

By continuing I agree to your Privacy Policy and consent to receive relevant newsletters and other email communications on events, editorial features, and special partner offers from Green Market Report. I can unsubscribe or change my email preferences at any time.