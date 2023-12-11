   

New Jersey Medical Marijuana Sales Decline as Recreational Gains

John SchroyerDecember 11, 20232min00

Related Articles

Business

Arizona Cannabis Sales Pass $1B for 2023

BusinessPrivate

Illinois Governor Signs Cannabis Transport Bill, Halts New Licenses

BusinessCultivationReal Estate

Skymint to Shut Down Michigan Marijuana Growing Operation, Lay Off 180

The state slashed its patient registration fees.

New Jersey’s marijuana market is following a common trend among U.S. states that have embraced adult use: the slow but steady decline of medical marijuana sales, as patients opt for the ease of recreational purchasing.

In the third quarter, the state sold just $29.2 million worth of medical cannabis, down from a peak of $61.1 million a year ago, the Asbury Park Press reported.

That’s compared to $176.9 million in recreational sales for the same period, which was up from $116.5 million the same period last year.

“We’re seeing the patient rolls come down slightly over time and, additionally, the sales lessening as well,” Cannabis Regulatory Commission Executive Director Jeff Brown said during a Dec. 7 meeting, the Press reported.

Medical marijuana patient registrations are down to about 94,000 from 128,000 in April 2022.

The patient decreases and slackening medical sales are likely both tied to the same root market cause: near-price parity, with eighths of an ounce of the same brand of cannabis often going for $60 at a medical dispensary and just $65 on the recreational side, the Press found. And in recreational dispensaries, customers aren’t required to have state-issued patient registration cards.

In response to the trend, the state has slashed patient registration fees to $10 every two years from $50. But it’s not yet clear whether that will be enough to lure patients back or even to keep those who remain.

John Schroyer

John Schroyer has been a reporter since 2006, initially with a focus on politics, and covered the 2012 Colorado campaign to legalize marijuana. He has written about the cannabis industry specifically since 2014, after being on hand for the first-ever legal cannabis sales on New Year’s Day that year in Denver. John has covered subsequent marijuana market launches in California and Illinois, has written about every aspect of the marijuana trade, and was part of the team that built the cannabis industry’s first-ever trade show, MJBizCon. He joined Green Market Report in 2022.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousArizona Cannabis Sales Pass $1B for 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.