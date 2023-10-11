New Mexico Considering Marijuana Business License Fee Hike

Some cannabis microbusinesses in New Mexico will see their annual license fees double to $1,000 if a package of proposed rule changes survive a coming public comment period and is implemented.

The policy change – one of several on the agenda for a Nov. 13 meeting of the state Regulation and Licensing Department’s Cannabis Control Division – would allow regulators to increase annual permit fees for integrated cannabis permits with 100 plants or fewer, from $500 to $1,000, KRQE News reported.

Micros with 101 to 200 plants already pay $1,000 a year for permits, however, so the switch would create a flat fee for all micros.

In a notice of the public hearing in Santa Fe, the CCD said the fee increase “will ensure consistent fee schedules for microbusiness licenses and will introduce fees required to administer complex licensing requests.”

If approved, the new rules would also allow the CCD to charge $75 “for amendments to licenses” and another $75 “to add another non-controlling agent to a license,” KRQE reported.

The proposal also includes new requirements for license applicants and would force hopeful business owners to divulge their list of employees, company tax registration, and local zoning approval. They’d also have to disclose any prior cannabis-related “disciplinary actions,” KRQE reported.

Written public comments will be accepted regarding the proposed rule changes until the close of the meeting on Nov. 13.