   

New Mexico Considering Marijuana Business License Fee Hike

John SchroyerOctober 11, 20232min00

Related Articles

BusinessLegalPublic

HERBL Ledger Up for Sale After Initial Asset Deal Dies

BusinessPublic

Unrivaled Brands to Become Blüm Holdings

BusinessPsychedelicsPublic

Atai Leans Into IntelGenx

The proposal also includes new disclosure requirements for business applicants.

Some cannabis microbusinesses in New Mexico will see their annual license fees double to $1,000 if a package of proposed rule changes survive a coming public comment period and is implemented.

The policy change – one of several on the agenda for a Nov. 13 meeting of the state Regulation and Licensing Department’s Cannabis Control Division – would allow regulators to increase annual permit fees for integrated cannabis permits with 100 plants or fewer, from $500 to $1,000, KRQE News reported.

Micros with 101 to 200 plants already pay $1,000 a year for permits, however, so the switch would create a flat fee for all micros.

In a notice of the public hearing in Santa Fe, the CCD said the fee increase “will ensure consistent fee schedules for microbusiness licenses and will introduce fees required to administer complex licensing requests.”

If approved, the new rules would also allow the CCD to charge $75 “for amendments to licenses” and another $75 “to add another non-controlling agent to a license,” KRQE reported.

The proposal also includes new requirements for license applicants and would force hopeful business owners to divulge their list of employees, company tax registration, and local zoning approval. They’d also have to disclose any prior cannabis-related “disciplinary actions,” KRQE reported.

Written public comments will be accepted regarding the proposed rule changes until the close of the meeting on Nov. 13.

John Schroyer

John Schroyer has been a reporter since 2006, initially with a focus on politics, and covered the 2012 Colorado campaign to legalize marijuana. He has written about the cannabis industry specifically since 2014, after being on hand for the first-ever legal cannabis sales on New Year’s Day that year in Denver. John has covered subsequent marijuana market launches in California and Illinois, has written about every aspect of the marijuana trade, and was part of the team that built the cannabis industry’s first-ever trade show, MJBizCon. He joined Green Market Report in 2022.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHERBL Ledger Up for Sale After Initial Asset Deal Dies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.