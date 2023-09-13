   

New Mexico Hits New Sales Record With $48 Million in August

John SchroyerSeptember 13, 20231min00

Related Articles

BusinessPrivateSpotlight

Green Market Report Michigan Awards: Top Dispensary PUFF Cannabis Co.

Business

Maryland’s Adult-Use Cannabis Rollout Heralded as Model Success

BusinessDaily Hit

The Daily Hit: September 14, 2023

In July, recreational sales were just over $34 million.

New Mexico’s cannabis market hit a new record high in August with a sales total of $48.2 million in cannabis sales, including $34.7 million in recreational and $13.5 million in medical, according to state data.

The Land of Enchantment’s sales have been inching higher nearly every month since the recreational market came online in April 2022, and the state sold more than $300 million in adult-use cannabis in its first 12 months alone.

In July, recreational sales were just over $34 million, with medical sales at $13.6 million, for a total of $47.6 million.

But medical sales have been trending slowly downward since the recreational market launched, a common theme in states that first adopt medical and then adult-use.

In April of 2022, medical marijuana sales topped $17 million, but have been hovering at or below $14 million for most of the last year.

John Schroyer

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAugust Worst Month for Missouri Marijuana Sales Since Market Launch

nextSwedish Nonprofit Announces $3 Million in Funding for Psychedelic Studies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.