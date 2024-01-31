New Mexico police raid two dispensaries linked to international crime ring

A multiagency law enforcement group in New Mexico this week raided a pair of unlicensed dispensaries that are allegedly connected to an international crime ring, seizing more than $1 million in illicit cannabis goods.

After receiving a tip from the state Cannabis Control Division, the New Mexico State Police teamed up with the governor’s Organized Crime Commission and the state Tax Fraud Investigation Division, and executed search warrants at two dispensaries operating in Albuquerque, according to statements posted on social media.

Law enforcement agents raided two locations in Albuquerque, both doing business as The Cannabis Revolution Dispensary, one located at 806 Old Coors Rd, Suite D, and the other at 12999 Central Ave NE. Neither location is listed in the Cannabis Control Division’s online business database of licensed marijuana companies.

“The two dispensaries involved in this investigation are believed to have ties to international organized crime,” the New Mexico State Police said in a statement.

The raids are likely part of an ongoing crackdown that began last year in New Mexico, as the state grapples with both a flourishing legal marijuana trade and a growing illicit side of the industry.

The CCD also took action this month against two rulebreaking licensed cannabis businesses, revoking the licenses of two farms and fining both $1 million apiece for various violations, including allegedly selling cannabis into the underground market. At the time, the CCD said that brought its enforcement actions in the cannabis industry to six permit revocations and $2.6 million in fines issued.

CCD Director Todd Stevens also told lawmakers last year that the industry was rife with rulebreaking and that enforcement would be a priority in coming months.