   

New Missouri Auditor Launches Review of Cannabis Bureaucracy

John SchroyerAugust 15, 20232min00

Related Articles

BusinessPsychedelicsPublic

Compass Pathways Lands $125M Investment

BusinessLegalPublic

Marley Sends Tilray a $13 Million Bill

BusinessPublic

Cresco Labs Continues Retail Expansion in ‘Year of the Core’

Fitzpatrick said he expects the agency to be "efficient, accountable, and transparent."

The newly elected Missouri state auditor, Scott Fitzpatrick, launched a formal investigation into how the state oversees its medical and recreational marijuana industries, fulfilling a campaign pledge he made last year in his run for the office.

According to The Missouri Independent, the audit kicked off on Aug. 2 when auditors met with officials from the Department of Health and Senior Services, which houses the state Division of Cannabis Regulation, the state agency tasked with overseeing the marijuana trade. Fitzpatrick told The Independent he aims to ensure that the state is regulating cannabis companies “in a manner that is efficient, accountable, and transparent.”

The idea for the audit stems from the nascent nature of the industry and its size, Fitzpatrick told The Independent.

“The rules and regulations promulgated for these programs govern hundreds of marijuana facilities all across Missouri that cultivate and sell cannabis products to hundreds of thousands of Missourians each year,” Fitzpatrick told the newspaper.

One political flashpoint in Missouri has been that ownership of marijuana businesses and licenses are kept confidential by the DHSS, and there have been reports of irregular scoring in the permitting process, accusations of nepotism, and other criticisms that led Fitzpatrick to launch the audit.

Even prior to recreational legalization, there were federal grand jury subpoenas served in 2019 and 2020 to medical marijuana regulators in connection with corruption allegations, and the FBI interviewed lawmakers and stakeholders about the licensing process.

Fitzpatrick was also an outspoken opponent of the ballot measure that legalized recreational marijuana just last November, which he said was tantamount to a “government-mandated monopoly” for the existing licensed medical marijuana companies, The Independent reported.

John Schroyer

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHalo Collective to Delist from CBOE Following Disastrous Q2

nextThe Daily Hit: August 15, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.

 Sign up

About Us

The Green Market Report focuses on the financial news of the rapidly growing cannabis industry. Our target approach filters out the daily noise and does a deep dive into the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry. Our team is cultivating the industry’s critical news into one source and providing open source insights and data analysis

READ MORE
Recent Tweets
Company

Get the latest cannabis news delivered right to your inbox

The Morning Rise

Unpack the industry with the daily cannabis newsletter for business leaders.